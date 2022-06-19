EFF MP allegedly assaulted by red ants

Johannesburg - EFF member of Parliament Kenny Motsamai is recovering from injuries allegedly sustained at the hands of red ants security guards. Motsamai said he was assaulted while visiting Lethabong informal settlement in Sebokeng, where he delivered food to the residents whose homes were demolished in May.

Some residents still sleep on the streets after the red ants destroyed their shacks. Motsamai said the incident happened after the residents informed him about how they had been subjected to abuse and harassment by the red ants. The latter allegedly wanted to remove them from the streets.

“As I was distributing food, one woman approached me and asked me to talk to the red ants. “She said they (red ants) had treated them like they were not human beings. “I then approached these securities and told them I was unhappy with how these residents were treated.

“I told them this was wrong. Their job is to demolish houses, not abuse people,” said Motsamai. “They (red ants) then asked what I wanted to do, and I told them that this was out of line.” Motsamai, who was admitted at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, said one of the security pulled his clothes before pepper spraying and kicking him.

“I was very close when they fired the pepper spray, and now it affects me a lot, especially the lungs because they are painful every time I cough. “They even kicked me badly,” said the 59 year old. Kenny Motsamai. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA He said he went straight to open the case at the De Deur police station but did not receive a case number.

He said the case was opened again on Tuesday after demanding a case number. “I want those people to be arrested. “The law says anyone who violated the rights of others should be arrested, and they must be arrested.”

Red Ant Security Relocation and Eviction Services (PTY) LTD chief executive Fuzile Balintulo said he was not in a position to comment because the company has no facts on what happened. “We bear no knowledge of this, and we do not know the facts, so we would not be in a position to respond. “We await the police investigation if any docket is opened,” said Balintulo.