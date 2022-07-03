eSwatini government declares ‘Swaziland News’ editor Zweli Martin Dlamini a ‘terrorist’

Johannesburg – The eSwatini government has declared South African-based journalist Zweli Martin Dlamini a terrorist amid the ongoing violence in the country. This week the government of eSwatini published a notice declaring Dlamini a terrorist and slamming his publication “Swaziland News” for carrying articles celebrating the killings of police officers.

This comes as the country has been gripped by a spate of acts of violence aimed at properties and law enforcement officers on the anniversary of the 2021 June protests. The country came to a standstill on Wednesday for what was dubbed “the commemoration” of those killed in last year’s violent protests amid fears of another “uprising” termed the “eSwatini Winter Revolution”. A day after that, Prime Minister Cleopas Sipho Dlamini published a notice declaring Zweli Martin Dlamini a “terrorist”.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Section 28 [2] of the Suppression of Terrorism Act 2008, I, prime minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini, declare Zweli Martin Dlamini and ‘Swaziland News’ (Pty Ltd) to be specified entities with immediate effect in that these entities knowingly facilitate the commission of terrorist acts,” he said. ‘Swaziland News’ editor Zweli Martin Dlamini The notice was accompanied by a letter from the country’s attorney-general Sifiso Khumalo, who described Zweli Martin Dlamini as a security threat to the Kingdom. “The consistent actions of Dlamini fall within the definition of a terrorist act in the Suppression of Terrorism Act 2008.

“Your Excellency, in my capacity as attorney-general, I am, therefore, of the opinion that Zweli Martin Dlamini and ‘Swaziland News’ be specified entities,” says the letter. In April, the publication reported on Zweli Martin Dlamini being among those leading the charge for the winter revolution. “He was also the point of interaction with some of the alleged funders.

“His publication has been carrying comments from the Swaziland International Solidarity Forces’ (SISF) leaders. “They have been claiming to be behind some of the recent attacks in the country. Those attacks included: The torching of Inyatsi Construction sites and the attacks on the homes of police officials.