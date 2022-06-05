Funeral held for three siblings who died after drinking poisoned energy drink

Johannesburg - A funeral service was held yesterday for three siblings, aged 6, 13 and 16, who died tragically a week ago in Ratanda, Heidelberg, after they unsuspectingly drank a poison-spiked energy drink. The service for the children – Lehlohonolo Khoabane, Katleho Khoabane and Teboho Ngcongwane – was held at the Ratanda Multi-Purpose Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mourners at the funeral of Lehlohonolo Khoabane, Katleho Khoabane and Teboho Ngcongwane who died after consuming a poisoned energy drink they were given, allegedly by a relative. Picture Bhekikhaya Mabaso. The father of the three, who the police said they found in an unconscious state near Heidelberg, has been hospitalised after an apparent failed suicide attempt. Police confirmed he has been charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Family members allege it was the father who offered the children the beverage.

Story continues below Advertisement

A fourth sibling who drank the poisoned beverage remains in a critical condition. A fifth did not consume the drink. Lehlohonolo Khoabane, Katleho Khoabane and Teboho Ngcongwane died after consuming a poisoned energy drink they were given, allegedly by a relative. Picture Bhekikhaya Mabaso. The three children who died were pupils at the Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary schools. Police said the family member who allegedly poisoned the four siblings is under police guard. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the father of the children is a suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the children, Neo Khoabane, 11, is in a critical condition at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital. Story and pictures by Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)