Gauteng Department of Health delays supplier payments

Johannesburg- Suppliers contracted with the Gauteng Department of Health find themselves in a tight spot as the department drags its feet on settling payments. A statement released by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday revealed that 80% of the department’s suppliers are yet to receive their payment, despite the department promising to settle its debts in March this year.

Story continues below Advertisment

The information came to light when the department issued its fourth-quarter report, which covered the January to March expenditure of the Gauteng Legislature. The report stipulated that the department only managed to pay 20.6% (5 528 out of 26 862) of its suppliers within the required 30-day time frame. The opposition party found that the department owed at least R3.1 billion to 42 519 suppliers in the province earlier this year. One of the suppliers crippled by the delays is Buhle Waste, a company contracted to collect hospital waste in various facilities. The company said it is currently owed R11 million by the department for two months of services.

Story continues below Advertisment

It said the department assured them that payment would be made in the coming days, though no exact date was stipulated. The company’s business development manager, Thabang Sekete, acknowledged that the delay in payment has been challenging as the business has to pay its suppliers, while waiting for the department to effect such payment. But to their advantage, Sekete said Buhle Waste had forged excellent relationships with its suppliers over the years, and they understand the circumstances faced by the establishment. “The Gauteng Department of Health CFO has been very effective in communicating with us. She has highlighted the disconnect within the systems that disrupted the flow of information. She indicated that the monies owed to us would be paid. She was working toward ensuring the department does not exceed the 30-day payment limit,” said Sekete.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sekete said that the company is satisfied with the department’s explanation and transparency, thus far, and it will continue to provide services to the department. “Since the interventions of the Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi, we have seen great improvements in the Gauteng Department of Health. We have noted greater emphasis on systems that are reliable and efficient. We are grateful for her dedication to ensuring that our concerns are addressed as service providers,” he said. DA shadow minister of health, Jack Bloom, said the new head of the department, Nomonde Nolutshungu, needs to appoint competent people in critical positions and root out the corruption and maladministration in the department.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is appalling that payments to suppliers have got worse instead of improving. The department is notorious for not paying on time, putting immense strain on small businesses. Some companies withhold supplies, including foodstuffs, which hurts patients,” said Bloom. Moreover, Bloom said the department must stop making the same poor excuses every time it is supposed to pay suppliers. “Why can’t they resemble the Western Cape Health Department, which pays all suppliers within 15 days,” he said.