Isandlwana Lecture re-enacts the lives and times of Zulu patriots

Johannesburg - Following the recent commemorative festivities around the Battle of Isandlwana in KwaZulu-Natal, Eshowe-born music star, historian and heritage enthusiast, Mbuso Khoza, this weekend brought the 5th edition of the Isandlwana Lecture which began on Friday (24 February) running to today (26 February) to the Gauteng Province at the State Theatre in Pretoria. The Isandlwana Lecture was initiated by Khoza five years ago, accompanied by the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble, an acapella group comprising 18 musicians.

“When I presented the first lecture, I had great expectations. As a lover of history, heritage and culture, as well as music, I toyed with the idea of presenting a lecture, but it had to be something that Africa as a whole would partake in. I have always regarded the Isandlwana Battle victory as a triumph for us all as a continent. "I then decided to stage a lecture that was music-driven with a narration of the past fused with the present, to provide an idea of what the battle of Isandlwana meant for the nation and the continent. Year-on-year we received massive support from patrons, corporates and the public sector, and we are excited about the milestone we’ve reached,” said Khoza, the brains behind the Isandlwana Lecture. One-hundred and forty-four years ago on January 22, in the shadow of an imposing rocky outcrop called Isandlwana, the bloodiest defeat inflicted on the British Army during the Victorian age took place. The Anglo-Zulu war had not been a cricket match in which evenly matched sides had met up in fair play and the best side won.

It had been an unequal struggle between an industrialised nation with the best weapons and technology of the age could provide and a people fighting for their country, with little more than raw courage to sustain them. Even though the particular battle was won by the inspired Zulu warriors, the subsequent revenge killings by the British would prove the most paralysing for the Zulu and the rest of the black people of Southern Africa. The vanquished lost not only the lives of thousands, but their indigenous political institutions, the centres of their political administration, many ordinary homes and thousands of cattle.

In the main, the Zulu lost their independence and the very fabric of their way of life. Nothing for the Zulu would be the same again. In this year’s Battle of Isandlwana Lecture edition, Khoza re-enacted (in a true musical fashion) the lives and times of Zulu patriots like Ntshingwayo ka Mahole and Mehlokazulu ka Sihayo under King Cetshwayo and professional British soldiers such as Anthony Dunrnford and Charlie Harford – the men who were at the human heart of the savage and iconic Anglo-Zulu War by examining the songs – Amahubo – composed and practised during that moment in history. Using the language of the music, Khoza with the Ijadu le Afrika Choir presented not only a gripping picture of the pressures that drove both sides to a terrifying and bloody confrontation, but a definitive history of the battle that has shaped the political fortunes of not only the Zulu people, but of the entire African population in this part of the world to this day.

