Mother feels lucky she made it out alive

Johannesburg - “I AM lucky I made it home safely. I am lucky I made it out of that hospital alive with my baby,” said a young mother of her experience of sleeping on the cold floor of the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital three months ago. The hospital is the only dedicated mother and child public hospital in South Africa. It has 225 beds and delivers 16 000 babies a year — on average, 44 a day.

Similar to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital down the road, it takes its name from a Struggle stalwart. Sadly though, the reality is unflatteringly grim. A video surfaced three months ago of pregnant women sleeping on the cold floor at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg. Ashley Sauls, a member of the mayoral committee of health and social development in Johannesburg, posted a video on social media showing pregnant women on the floor, while others were seen trying to sleep in chairs in the early hours of the morning. New mother Channah Adams, 22, from Claremont, Johannesburg, said she went through hell at the hospital in February to give birth. She was one of the women sleeping on the floors in the hospital ward.

“On February 1, I started getting labour pains, only to have to sit with my pains for three days because apparently, the labour ward was full and the beds were occupied. I was there for three days and I was with the first group of women. We had to scream at the nurses to get help. There was a woman who we could see was ready to give birth, as she was in pain and she kept asking for help. There was no nurse in sight. Only when we screamed for help did a nurse come into the ward,” Adams said. She said there were quite a lot of them in that ward and some women didn’t even have chairs on which to sit. She gave birth on February 3 and said she couldn't sleep in the three days that she was there. “There were open beds and we were told those beds were used to check patients’ dilation. We were sleeping on chairs and it was very uncomfortable for us. The disrespect that women endure during birth at Rahima Moosa hospital is inhumane. A moment that was supposed to be special turned into a living nightmare. These nurses don't know the definition of ‘nurse’. This is still a drop in the ocean compared to what's happening in the delivery rooms. I almost lost my life because of negligence and almost lost my baby,” she said.

Adams considers herself lucky that she was discharged with her healthy baby boy who’s now three-months-old. The hospital in Coronationville has tight security and is strict about who enters the hospital and for what purposes. When Sunday Independent visited the hospital, entry was denied, as only pregnant women and mothers with valid clinic cards were allowed in. According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the hospital has taken note of the complaint and the matter has since been escalated to its Quality and Assurance Unit for investigation.

The department said the hospital has over the past decade experienced an increased patient load from 10 000 to 16 000 deliveries per year, which is the second-highest in the country after Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. “It has 228 approved bed occupancy rate of 115% in obstetrics and neonates,” it said. The department said the hospital has re-purposed 22 beds to accommodate more antenatal patients in the past two years, bringing the total to 56, which is still insufficient as the hospital treats patients from Gauteng and other provinces. “The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital does not have a policy of turning away patients. It receives and treats patients as they arrive at the facility and refers them where possible. We continue to look at short-term measures to manage the patient inflow, however, the long-term solution is to increase the overall capacity of the healthcare system in the region,” said spokesperson of the Gauteng Health Department, Kwara Kekana.

The DAs Gauteng shadow health MEC, Jack Bloom said the department should admit that there is indeed a crisis. “A case in point is the 16-year-old CT scanner that has been broken for more than three months at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. “According to the department, the breakdown was due to normal wear and tear, and a part was ordered from the Netherlands. After it was installed it was discovered that yet another part was faulty which was ordered from Phillips SA, but it turned out that there was yet another fault that caused the newly installed part to blow out,” said Bloom.