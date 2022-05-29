Peace reigns in ANC’s Ekurhuleni structures – at least for now

Johannesburg - The ANC in Ekurhuleni was yesterday still determined to proceed with its hotly contested regional conference despite unresolved disputes over the eligibility of some branches, which led to clashes with security guards during registration on Friday. Regional chairperson and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina is expected to be challenged for the position by erstwhile member of the mayoral committee for finance and economic development Doctor Xhakaza.

The ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni voiced support for its former regional chairperson, Xhakaza, to replace former deputy trade and industry minister Masina. Masina told The Sunday Independent that the disputes should not be entertained at the regional conference, as they had been referred to the national disputes committee. He said a provincial steering committee had held a meeting to resolve the issue and was expected to give an update late yesterday.

However, Xhakaza said the committee was engaging affected branches, adding that the process would indicate whether the conference should continue or not. The disputes were expected to be discussed and resolved at the conference plenary, where all accredited delegates gather to deliberate on issues. Ward 2 branch secretary Simphiwe Mlangeni said there was no way the conference could go ahead because there were many issues outstanding, including disputes.

"Ward 102 has just been disqualified, and they were not aware that they should not attend the conference," said Mlangeni, adding that the regional task team should deal with the matter. On Friday, chaos erupted in Benoni after some delegates were allegedly prevented from taking part in the registration process. The fight began in the morning when bouncers blocked some branches from registering in the pre-registration ahead of the conference this weekend.

The paths leading to the conference have been characterised by conflict and disorder, which have seen the conference postponed three times. The fights within the party started after some branches accused regional co-ordinator Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza and regional convenor Masina of manipulating branch qualification guidelines to exclude them from the conference. The registration process was halted after some of the branches wanted to be registered despite them not qualifying.

Sources at the conference said the problem started after bouncers were called to block some delegates from registering. “We had a challenge of bouncers preventing delegates from registering. The process is not happening because the administrators left. Right now we are waiting for the province to come and resolve this matter,” said a source. When asked if the conference would continue, the source said the provincial leadership would resolve the matter.

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe confirmed that there had been chaos during registration, adding that his deputy Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehobo had been forced to rush to the venue. “I was told that a few branches wanted to be registered and they were not on the list. However, the deputy provincial secretary is going there and she will brief me,” Khawe said. Nciza will square off against Nokuthula Xaba, a leader of the ANC Women's League in Ekurhuleni, for the position of regional secretary.

Former regional deputy chairperson and chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi, another Masina ally, will be challenged by former regional secretary and ANC MP Teliswa Mgweba. Masina's camp has fielded ANC Youth League Ekurhuleni regional task team member and former SA Students’ Congress secretary-general Moipone Mhlongo to face off with Andile Mngwevu, formerly the ANC Youth League’s Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, for the deputy regional secretary position. The battle for regional treasurer will be between Sello Sekhokho, in Masina's slate, and ANC Bavumile Vilakazi zonal chairperson Abasalom Budeli, a businessman and ANC member in Ekurhuleni, who was once a challenger for the position of ANC Youth League provincial chairperson.