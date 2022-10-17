Sex Expo aroused curiosity and stroked all the right spots

Johannesburg - The Sex Expo wrapped up this Sunday and this journalist was greeted by a PornHub-styled T-shirt that said “Self-love”, which defined the atmosphere of Sun Bet Arena. Simply put, the event was orgasmic. There was no way to hide my excitement or hide the alter ego of Curious George as I watched (and almost participated) in a rope bondage session. It was all there! From dildos, rings and vibrators, to lingerie, sensual body oils and sex dolls.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Sex Expo at Time Square, Menlyn. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) There was almost no exhibit stall that was empty. In a comical sight, the number of South Africans stopping to pose with the giant gold and silver penises that were placed around the arena probably served as its motif for a sexually liberal society. “It’s so fun! I’m seeing the biggest dildos I’ve ever seen in my life!” said one excited woman. The young woman, accompanied by her three friends, all wore cheeky lingerie costumes and headpieces. She said their attires were made to fit the theme of the expo and enjoy every moment of it. South African’s from all walks of life explored their sensual sides at the Sex Expo. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) “We just wanted to fit with the vibe of the expo and have fun. We’re so excited,” she said. Upstairs in the Sun Bet Arena were the workshops and panel discussions, where ErosLife CEO Jonti Searll prepared to give his workshop on “beautiful breast massage”.

“This is a very important session for all to attend,” Searle simply said. Considered a novice to the Sex Expo on my second trip, the urge to explore “Fetish Haven” didn’t exist but the fascination was succinctly fulfilled by those who entered smiling and came out with bigger smiles or bigger eyes. “People have been absolutely curious and excited to buy and try products sold. I sold a few ropes to customers who are wearing them after learning at the rope bondage session upstairs,” said Carmen Ely, owner of Play With Me. Having been in the business for five years, Ely recently introduced rope bondage products to her catalogue, along with lessons to guide her customers and other keen participants in the art of bondage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Body painters at the Sex Expo. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) “The ropes have sold extremely well because what we’re doing is, you buy a rope and then go upstairs and a rope bunny will tie you up. That’s how I advertise the fact that I do rope-tying workshops at my store,” Ely said. “One of our most popular toys has been our alien dildos because a lot of people are getting into fantasy play. It’s become all about the fantasy world and while we thought it was more of a niche market, it’s become more mainstream. The first one we sold was our most gigantic one, and it was sold to a 55-year-old woman,” she added, emphasising the girth of their biggest dildo sold (15 centimetres). Ely’s words on rope play rang very true as I passed several South Africans proudly walking around with their purchased ropes wrapped around their torsos. The contrast in the view of South Africa as a moderately conservative society, as opposed to the almost 20 000 smiling faces (singles and couples) posing with dancers, models and appendages.

Story continues below Advertisement