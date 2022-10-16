Top cop’s state chopper joyride

Johannesburg - A police general is facing the music after he allegedly took a state helicopter on a 296-minute joyride while waiting for his car to be serviced. The Sunday Independent has learnt that the general has now been charged with fraud but has not been suspended because “he is politically connected.”

The publication can today reveal that Major-General Gopolang Patrick Asaneng is also accused of submitting a false claim that his car, a Ford Ranger, travelled for 44 kilometres “on official duties” while the vehicle was being serviced. He is also accused of submitting false claims for two dinners which “he knew he was not entitled to claim.” An internal police investigation report seen by The Sunday Independent reveals that Asaneng on May 7, 2019, dropped off his car at a Ford dealership in Potchefstroom for service then allegedly arranged for a police helicopter, R44 Raven II, to fly him to Mahikeng under the pretext that he was attending an incident where ballot boxes were burnt but police officers, who attended the crime scene, submitted affidavits saying he was never there. In the same afternoon, after his car was serviced, General Asaneng allegedly flew back from Mahikeng to Potchefstroom to collect it.

The internal investigation report states that the helicopter spent 296 minutes in the air and had to refuel twice. General Asaneng is the deputy provincial police commissioner for North West province. The matter was investigated after Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Brenda Motswenyane, reported it. Motswenyane this week refused to comment. “I am not allowed to speak to the media about the case,” she said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, who was the investigating officer of the departmental investigation, recommended that “no steps should be taken against” Asaneng, ignoring all the evidence submitted against the general. Two police generals, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, claim Asaneng was being protected because he was “politically connected and belongs to the right faction of the SAPS.” “The whole idea was to protect Asaneng and bury his criminality. Patekile’s recommendation is a sham and miscarriage of justice,” said one general.

“So many police officers were investigated and dismissed for committing lesser crimes than Asaneng but he was being protected because he is politically connected and belongs to the right faction of the SAPS,” the other general added. Patekile on Friday refused to answer questions on how he concluded that “no steps” must be taken against Asaneng. Besides Patekile’s internal recommendations that Asaneng must walk, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to charge him with four counts of fraud in July. He appeared for the first time at Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on September 6 where he was released on his recognizance . The matter was postponed to November 22. According to the charge sheet, Asaneng “unlawfully” used a police helicopter between Potchefstroom and Mahikeng while his car was being serviced “to fulfil his official duties” but didn’t attend any crime scene.

He is also accused of submitting two false claims for dinners to “steal” money from the SAPS. And finally, Asaneng is accused of intending to “defraud” the state by submitting a claim that his car, on May 7, 2019, travelled for 44 kilometres on an “official trip” while it was being serviced in Potchefstroom. Efforts to get comments from Asaneng proved futile as he did not respond to calls and text messages. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, yesterday said an internal departmental process on the allegations was currently unfolding.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province wishes not to divulge the details thereof. You are kindly advised to engage the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding charges and court appearances,” he said. Despite repercussions seemingly being waivered in the matter against Asaneng by those in positions of power, others have been sacked for lesser offences while others were for more serious crimes. * Former head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Simon Mapyane, was found guilty of submitting fraudulent claims to the tune of R20 000 in 2010 and was dismissed from the SAPS.

* Colonel Mathonsi, from counter intelligence, was fired for writing in an internal WhatsApp group that “officers are swimming in power.” * Crime Intelligence officer Nkanyiso Mdunge was dismissed from SAPS after posting a photo of himself on his WhatsApp status calling himself “Alkaeda” and his bosses felt he was endorsing the terrorist group, Al-Qaeda. He was part of the 16 intelligence officers secretly sent to China for training during Nkosinathi Nhleko’s reign as minister of police in 2016. * General Deena Moodley, head of the intelligence collection, was found staying in a police-safe house with his girlfriend. The woman was fired and he was not even suspended.