African Innovations Solutions hosts inspiring Mandela Day event at Langa High

Supplied by AIS AFRICAN Innovations Solutions (AIS), on July 18, organised a remarkable Mandela Day event at Langa High School. The event brought together various dignitaries, community leaders, and inspiring individuals to celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela while promoting empowerment and capacity-building among the youth.

Mayibuye Mandela, the great grandson of Nelson Mandela and an intern for AIS, spearheaded the initiative. As a former student of Langa High School, he expressed his desire to give back to his alma mater, and create opportunities for the youth. This event served as a platform to inspire and motivate the students, showcasing the potential they hold within themselves. Langa High School Acting Principal Nandipha Mandongana opened the event by welcoming everyone. She expressed the school's gratitude for being chosen by African Innovations Solutions for the special occasion, emphasizing their commitment to continue empowering their students in collaboration with AIS going forward.

Among the esteemed guests was Muhammad Khalid Sayed, a member of the Western Cape provincial parliament. Sayed shared his journey and encouraged the young attendees to believe in their abilities, emphasizing that they can achieve anything they set their minds to. He also highlighted the fact that Zizi Kodwa, the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, is a former student of Langa High School, further inspiring the students with a tangible example of success. The event received international support as well, with the presence of Mr Changan Tang, the Deputy Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China. Mr Tang not only addressed the gathering but also engaged the students by teaching them how to greet in Chinese, an activity they thoroughly enjoyed.

He revealed that the People's Republic of China has named a star after Nelson Mandela as a symbol of solidarity with South Africa, underlining the strong bond between the two nations. As a gesture of support, the consulate donated a generous amount of R50,000.00 to Langa High School. The initiative was spearheaded AIS’s Mayibuye Mandela, a former student of Langa High School himself. Picture: Supplied Further amplifying the spirit of giving, Mrs Chen Qing, the chairperson of the Soong Ching Ling Foundation, took the stage to inspire the children. She generously donated R10,000.00, which contributed towards 60 pairs of school shoes, providing essential resources for the student's education and well-being. Yagyah Nasiep, representing the Al-Imdaad Foundation, announced their donation of 67 blankets and sanitary towels to the school, addressing crucial needs and promoting a comfortable learning environment.

Additionally, Hybr donated R2000.00, jars of peanut butter, and the services of a videographer were made available to capture the memorable event. Yusuf Daniels, the best-selling author, motivated the learners and donated copies of his book titled Living The Hussle – Dala what you must. The entertainment was provided by the school pupil’s marimba band. The Representative Council of Learners Chairperson Zintle Mbilini, and Secretary Lithetha Tikaba, expressed their profound appreciation for the support received. Acknowledging the challenges faced by many black children from disadvantaged backgrounds, they recognized the significance of these donations and pledged to make the most of the opportunities presented to them.