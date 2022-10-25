African music icons to be honoured in new doccie-series

Johannesburg - A long time ago in Africa, music was used to tell the African folk tales that we still hear about today. Young children would gather around a fire pit at night and listen to their grandparents as they sang and narrated the tales. As time went by, musicians who were also political activists adopted the culture of storytelling through song to compose music that was used as secret communication codes during the Struggles.

These songs carried strong messages of resistance and the people’s liberation. Today, Africa is enriched with great tunes that paint a picture of life before democracy, allowing today’s youth to see life through the eyes of those who came before them. Legends such as Brenda Fassie, Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela played a significant role in telling the story of Africa through song. Their music became the driving force in uniting people. These legends’ contribution was not only to political activism and liberation movements, but also to open the music industry for young artists. In celebrating and honouring these iconic musicians, Trace Africa, a division of Trace Urban, a 24-hour music channel, produced a 13-episode mini-documentary to preserve their legacies. The short music show aims to celebrate, archive and remember the featured legendary musicians. The 24-minute episodes are anchored by young African artists such as J’Something, Rouge, Sarkodie, Moozlie, Zoe Modiga and Langa Mavuso.

In the documentary, Joburg RnB singer and songwriter Langa Mavuso presents an episode on jazz maestro Hugh Masekela who passed away in 2018. Mavuso said he was excited to anchor the episode on Masekela because he had always been drawn to the late trumpeter’s persona, music and spirit. He expressed how honoured he was to be the one retelling Masekela’s story. He said telling the stories of these legends and archiving their work was vital to the music industry and Africa as a whole.

Brenda Fassie. “As a society, we tend to forget people who contributed an enormous work to the music industry and art space. I do not want to say these icons are forgotten, but the show is to reignite that love and passion for what they have done. Their commitment to empowering and nurturing local artists is commendable,” said Mavuso. He said the stories should be told as often as possible so that people would better understand these legends’ role in society. And the challenges they faced to make the industry more accessible for young artists. “In the documentary, you get where Bra Hugh came from and a sense of who he was. I could feel his impact through his performances. Listening to Istimela is like going back to eMalahleni with him as he tells the story of what happened there through song. Music plays a significant part in knowing our history,” said Mavuso.

He said he was looking forward to seeing the rest of the documentary and how the stories of the other 12 icons are told. In addition, Mavuso said the shortage of archived works was a challenge in the industry. “The thing that I find lacking the most in the entertainment space is archival work. For us to be in 2022 and not have a major Brenda Fassie documentary that is well executed makes me think of how left behind we are in archiving our work. It is easy to access documentaries of international stars such as Quincy Jones, but not our own. We need to change that,” he said. Earlier this year, Mavuso performed at the annual Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival, which was established shortly after his passing. Mavuso deemed the experience beautiful and unforgettable. The channel’s head of marketing, Anna-Marie Marks, said they noticed how everything starts in Africa and how various artists sample music from Africa across the globe. But, there is not sufficient recognition of that.