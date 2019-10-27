AfriForum are going to solve this case, says Senzo Meyiwa's brother









Sifiso Meyiwa and his cousin Siyabonga Meyiwa at the media briefing giving an update on the investigation into the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Sifiso Meyiwa, the brother of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper Senzo Meyiwa, says his hopes have been raised again that those who murdered his brother will be brought to book after the family made an appeal to AfriForum for help. But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has warned the family against sharing details of the investigation. Senzo was murdered five years ago this week and Sifiso said he was happy with developments, especially because the minister of police had also contacted them to say the investigations into the killing were being finalised. “We are happy and hopeful that this case is about to be resolved. “We know that AfriForum does not take bribes; they are going to solve this case.

“Also, the minister of police told us that two detectives have been assigned to this case and it will be concluded very soon,” said Sifiso.

However, AfriForum’s deputy chief executive Ernst Roets said a decision had not been made yet to investigate the case, but it would be made on Monday.

“AlI can tell you is that someone has reached out to us and we have discussed it.

“We haven’t reached a decision yet and I think the reason why this is in the media is that someone from the family has stated to the media that they have reached out to us,” said Roets.

Senzo was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Earlier in the investigation, police did a reconstruction of the murder scene with all the witnesses who were in the Khumalo house that night.

It was reported the owner of a panama hat police said they found at the murder scene could shed light on what had happened that night, raising hopes that the murder would be solved. This fuelled speculation about the imminent arrest of the suspects.

The police have declined to comment on the progress of their investigation.

Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Andrew Chauke, speaking on behalf of the NPA, said he noted with concern the allegations levelled against his office.

“Of grave concern is the sharing of details of ongoing investigations in the public domain, and this practice is likely to jeopardise the prospects of success in investigations that may ultimately lead to the apprehension of the suspect/s”, said Chauke.

He said he had met Senzo Meyiwa’s cousin, Siyabonga Meyiwa, to explain the delays and challenges in prosecuting at this stage.

Anyone with any information that could help police should contact Crime Stop at 086 00 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The Sunday Independent