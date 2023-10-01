THE ANC AND EFF in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have called for swift action against DA uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas following allegations that he helped his fiancée win a tourism contract with his municipality. On Wednesday last week, former DA provincial leader Sizwe Mchunu wrote to the public protector to investigate claims circulating online that Pappas’ fiancée was given R100 000 in funding for his tourism business.

Mchunu argued that this was unprecedented in the uMngeni Municipality, where the amount granted far exceeded any of the grants given to the other entities advocating for similar ventures. After the public protector's office indicated that it had received the complaint and was assessing it, the ANC and the EFF in KZN said they would monitor the situation and called for the public protector to investigate the allegations. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said that Pappas, like any other elected public representative, must be held accountable.

“The public outrage is an indication that finally the people of Umngeni Local Municipality have realised that the Zulu accent was just a wool pulled over their eyes. “We support comrade Sizwe Mchunu for enlisting the services of the public protector. Let us allow the public protector’s office to investigate this matter without fear or favour. "We recall that Pappas was once involved in a hit and run accident. This matter was brought to the attention of the police. He had tried to prevent KZN government from holding Operation Sukuma Sakhe Imbizo in Umngeni Local Municipality. He failed dismally.

"Local communities turned against him and attended the imbizo in large numbers. They realised that he had turned the municipality into his own fiefdom. This must come to an end," Mndebele said. He added that his party welcomed the action taken by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, who launched an investigation into Pappas. “This is in accordance with the department's constitutional mandate. She has instructed relevant officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. According to the MEC, the investigation will enable the department to address the issue promptly and effectively,” Mndebele said.

EFF provincial spokesperson Mazwi Blose said the allegations were of a serious nature and the public protector should get to the bottom of it. “We are just not hopeful that this will be done as the laws of this country continue to turn a blind eye if the accused is white. In June Chris Papas was involved in a hit-and-run incident at Mpophomeni sports ground and a case of attempted murder was opened against him and till today nothing has been done,“ Blose said. The party said it would never allow municipal funds to be used to “enrich a white family while the people in Mpophomeni and surrounding areas remain without water, houses, and other basic services”.