ANC KZN calls on Cele to investigate the murder of veteran journalist Bongani Mbatha

THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called on Police Minister Bheki Cele Minister and Provincial Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to investigate the callous murder of the Independent Media Newspaper Group photo journalist Bongani Mbatha. The group reported on Wednesday that the 51-year-old Mbatha was allegedly shot dead outside his Hammersdale home on Tuesday afternoon.

It is alleged that gunmen knocked on Mbatha’s door and when he opened the door, shot him dead. The ANC in the province said in a statement that it remained worried about the brutal nature of crime which has become the biggest threat to the human rights of citizens of the province. “It cannot be correct that more and more citizens feel unsafe in their homes where they should be secure and comfortable. We are calling on law-enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system to investigate this murder and many more others.

“Our prayers are with the family, friends and his colleagues at Independent Media. And we send our deepest condolences,” read the statement. The party called on religious leaders to provide spiritual guidance to the family during this difficult period. “Mr Mbatha’s untimely death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill in the documentation and dissemination of images that reflect the work of the ANC, ANC government and other political parties.

“He will forever be credited for profiling the Zulu kings and the projection of a good image of the Zulu monarchy as a symbol of unity. “For the past years, Mr Mbatha earned himself respect among his peers and praise in society for his dedication to his craft. “He had a brighter future ahead and we salute Independent Media for putting him on the pedestal. This enabled him not only to showcase his talent to the world, but to tell the story of KwaZulu-Natal to multitudes of people,” read the statement.

Furthermore, the party stated that the people of Hammarsdale had lost yet another talented photographer. “We recall that in 2012, we lost the legendary photographer Mr Siyabonga ‘Master’ Mosonkutu. Before his untimely death, Master set himself apart from many with his keen eye and took photographs that told the story of KwaZulu-Natal. He was known for his courageous coverage of the political violence which ravaged the province in the 90s,” read the ANC KZN statement Aziz Hartley, Independent Media editor-in-chief, conveyed his condolences to the loved ones and colleagues of Mbatha.