ANC leaders back government of national unity amid criticism

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo have defended the governments of unity – GNU and GPU, which the party was forced into following the national and provincial elections. This is despite widespread criticism from parties outside the governments of national and provincial unity, including its allies, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu.

Mbalula said the contradictions had been brought about by what the ANC national executive committee (NEC) characterised as a strategic setback of the party’s national democratic revolution, which demands the making of critical trade offs and employs unpopular tactics in achieving strategic advantage in the midst of competing ideologies within the GNU environment. ”However, we are under no illusion that the ANC's policy and manifesto commitments remain our lodestar in navigating the stormy waters of our latter-day political landscape,” he said. According to Mbalula, the advent of the GNU was a tactical choice the ANC made in order to rebuild its electoral base and reconnect with communities in the run-up to the 2026 local government elections.

”We have never been under any illusion that the GNU is a means to an end and therefore not a permanent feature of the political landscape we envisage. Our primary objective is to achieve an outright electoral majority that would enable us to govern without reliance on other parties,” he said. He described the GNU as a victory, which is neither for its own sake nor for the leaders but to enable accelerated national transformation and deliver on the ANC’s manifesto commitments. ”The shifting political sands in our body politic demand of the ANC to find a path that will advance its strategic objectives while remaining true to its values and character.

Such a path must translate into a practical expression of its manifesto commitments to realise the dreams and aspirations of the citizenry as an integral pillar in building a national democratic society that is truly non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous. The statement of intent and the GNU minimum programme are a clear testament to this,” Mbalula said. Mtolo also slammed SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila for suggesting that the GNU and GPU arrangements represent a sell-out position. ”The ANC, leading the GNU, recognises that the struggle continues under conditions that are not fully of our choosing. However, these conditions offer opportunities to continue advancing the national democratic revolution, even if we must do so incrementally,” Mtolo said.