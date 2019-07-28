Derek Hanekom is in the ANC's crosshairs after admitting that he met with the EFF to plot Jacob Zuma's removal from office. Picture Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - ANC veterans have accused party secretary-general Ace Magashule of not consulting members of the party’s top six before labelling Derek Hanekom a “charlatan”. Cheryl Carolus, Sheila Sisulu, Ilse Fischer, Murphy Morobe, Fazel Randera, Mavuso Msimang, Pallo Jordan and Aslam Dasoo penned an open letter to the top six questioning Magashule’s statement.

“We have noted with great concern and alarm the public attack, allegedly emanating from the Office of the Secretary-General, close to midnight on Wednesday 24 July 2019, responding to mischievous and untested revelations by the EFF that Comrade Derek Hanekom ‘colluded’ with its MPs to engineer a vote of no confidence in former president Jacob Zuma,” they said.

The veterans’ letter added that if the message was from Magashule’s office, it created an impression the organisation remains divided and factionalised.

Statement of the ANC Stalwarts and Veterans: https://t.co/NM6VDsnCVB — Mary Metcalfe (@metcalfemary11) July 27, 2019





