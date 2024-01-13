ANCYL: Sex as means to ascend into positions of power

As the ANC gathers in Mbombela Mpumalanga to celebrate 112 years since the party’s founding, social media is fiery about homosexual sex being used to ‘promote’ cadres of the Youth League in Mpumalanga. A member of the Youth League in Mpumalanga went to Tik Tok to ventilate his concerns with many members of the league supporting his exposè.

In the 34 seconds-long TikTok video which has gone viral in recent weeks, the man alleged that there were no opportunities within the youth league in the province, and that the only way to get ahead within the organisation was to allow older party members to violate their "aMatanyula" or anal. According an online dictionary Mzansitaal, Matanyula is slang for anal or male-to-male sexual intercourse.

"If you want opportunities in Mpumalanga, you have to give up your anus. Once you give old people your anus, that is when you will get opportunities and be able to fly high within the ANCYL in Mpumalanga and occupy positions," he alleged. "We shouldn't be scared to talk about these things, we should voice it out that if they do not get your anus, you will not be heard," he alleged. The youth league, however, has dismissed the video and the allegations as nothing more than “baseless and untrue rumours”.