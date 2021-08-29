Anti-vaxxers not sold on Pfizer’s greenlight

[email protected] Johannesburg - One life lost to the Covid-19 pandemic is one too many. And every little step towards saving lives is worthy of recognition. A milestone to note in the fight against the virus this week is the Pfizer vaccine getting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

Initially, the Pfizer vaccine, alongside its counterparts from J&J and Moderna, was approved for emergency use, which cast doubts on its efficacy as vaccine detractors cited that the doses were in the trial phase. So, does Pfizer getting full approval and a rubber stamp to patent and market the vaccine change anything? Certainly not for scores of anti-vaxxers. Many people remain doubtful about the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP “It is just the fear of the unknown, and all sorts of scary stories we read about. Although it is FDA approved, almost everything in this country is falling apart. All of this is overwhelming, and it makes it difficult for one to trust anything or anyone. For now, I will stick to my faith and trust God,” said 45-year-old Sonto Ndala.

Another 27-year-old anti-vaxxer, who asked not to be named, said that she has seen people close to her lose their lives shortly after being vaccinated, which triggered her fears and not trusting the safety of any vaccine at the moment. According to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), the approval of Pfizer by the FDA does not have any impact on how it regulates the product. The FDA’s approval entails that the vaccine is eligible to be sold in the medical market. “Sahpra is aware of the USFDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It does not affect the regulation of this vaccine in South Africa. Sahpra will use reliance on work done by other regulatory authorities it aligns with, such as USFDA,” said Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden.

In addition, Sahpra said all vaccines available to the South African public should be approved by the regulator itself before use, and the local applicant in South Africa is accountable for ensuring that their product's quality, safety and efficacy is ensured and maintained. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala indicated that 2,2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines would have arrived in the country by yesterday, adding to the 5,6 million doses that the department received in July as part of the USA government donation through its Covax facility. While the department is looking forward to administering more jabs, anti-vaxxers have also expressed their concern on social media about the possibility of having their employers terminate their contracts for refusing to vaccinate.