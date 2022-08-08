At 71, ‘Hotstix’ is the Methuselah of the music industry

Johannesburg - After the two-year hiatus imposed on live performances the world over in a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, theatres and stadiums are bristling with crowds again. Among the performers filling the venues to the brim is Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, at 71 the Methuselah of the music industry.

He is busier than ever before. Covid-19 “has taught us to always be ready for a change”. He puts the same point another way: “Always be conscious that the world evolves.” Mabuse says the coronavirus was a frustrating, unexpected phenomenon that caught all by surprise: “We were overcome by fear, asking ourselves who was going to go next.”

Much as he tried to do online gigs “it just didn’t feel right”. His craft is about interacting with live audiences and his face brightens up as he shares footage of his recent past performances, among them one that went viral on social media showing his son Biko having a whale of a time as Dad wowed the crowds onstage. Having brushed shoulders with the likes of former US president Bill Clinton, among others, Mabuse says he is unable to put in words the kind of joy music has brought to his life. “I don’t think I’d have seen the places in the world I’ve been to, taken my children to the best schools and met the people I have, were it not for music,” he says, gratefully. His Pimville Zone 6, Soweto, home is festooned with artefacts from his world travels and he reels off country names as he points at the exotic mementos.

Fame has no place in his head as he remains humble and soft-spoken. He has chosen to stay in Soweto because he is mindful of the inspiration his presence brings to the lives of ordinary township folk. “I grew up in Orlando West surrounded by doctors, teachers, lawyers and famous sports personalities,” the man widely known by his nickname, Hotstix, says. The moniker stems from his streak as a mean drum player, an instrument he confesses to be playing less these days. It warms his heart to eavesdrop on passers-by, youngsters, asking their interlocutors: “Do you know whose house this is?”

For a man who says he became a musician by default, Hotstix has done exceptionally well in the creative vocation he stumbled upon. His young sights were set on a career as a doctor or lawyer, he says: “Even if I were to be a musician, I never thought it would be at this level.” “This level” refers to his colossal influence in the industry, which he is too modest to claim. The conversation moves to Kaizer Chiefs football club founder and chairperson, Kaizer Motaung, being recently conferred an honorary doctorate by UCT. Like a man only too aware of his contribution, and preferring that his work speak for itself, he says of such honours: “If it comes, it will be gracious of them to consider me.” But he points to a library of previous awards on the walls of his cosy home, including the Ellen Kuzwayo Council Award from the University of Johannesburg, to name but one.

He has a relationship with Kaizer Motaung, Hotstix says, pointing out that the “love and peace” slogan of the Amakhosi was first used by him and his band members at The Beaters. He says they were influenced by Woodstock and were politically conscious at the time. The Beaters were high school buddies including himself, Oom Alec Khaoli, Monty Ndimande and Selby Ntuli. At a time when it was not fashionable, the group, who’d later morph into Harari, were joined by Thelma Segone, a rose among the thorns, who played the keyboard.

His love for education comes through a lot in his conversation. He shocked many South Africans a few years back when he enrolled for a matric, which he passed. He is just fascinated with anthropology and hopes to find time to finish the degree he started with Unisa. “Maybe I can go on to do a Master’s.” His dissertation is likely to be on the Khoisan and their music. You’d think his ear would only be for some esoteric sounds, but Hotstix admits he’s still a great fan of the Soul Brothers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Babsy Mlangeni.

Another subject close to his heart is his children – and their various gifts. Lindi, Mpho, Naledi, Shelley, Palesa, Dylan, Biko, Nqobile, Kgosi and Neo, who sadly passed away. He talks about who is based in the UK and who is an amazing composer, with the burst of smile and pride only a doting dad is capable of. He reads excerpts from his memoirs, a work in progress. Touching stuff.