ATM considers laying criminal charges against Ramaphosa

Bongani Hans THE African Transformation Movement (ATM), according to its spokesperson, consulted its lawyers this week to consider laying criminal charges of electoral fraud against President Cyril Ramaphosa, MP Richard Dyantyi, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and others, but it is yet to decide.

This followed allegations of a special project to prevent ATM from contesting elections spearheaded by the ruling party’s heavyweights. The allegations are contained in a letter written by Western Cape-based ANC activist advocate Winston Erasmus who alleged that the ruling party had, prior to the 2019 general election, assigned him to infiltrate the Independent Electoral Commission to remove the ATM’s election registration in order to block it from contesting the poll. Erasmus addressed the letter, dated August 8, to the ANC’s Western Cape secretary, Neville Delport. He also sent an affidavit to Dyantyi, the chairperson of the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness as the public protector, and Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona revealed to the Sunday Independent the party executive and its lawyers were studying the allegation with the aim of possibly laying criminal charges. “That is what our lawyers are debating after we have seen now that there is a claim of electoral misconduct. “I am waiting for a mandate from an upper structure to tell me what are we going to do,” said Ntshona.

Ntshona said the ATM was not shocked by Erasmus’s revelations because similar allegations came up in The Star newspaper in 2019 that certain high-profile leaders were working with defectors from the ATM to raise funds to “pay certain people in the ATM so that ATM does not move forward”. “Because of that background, I am not shocked when these revelations are coming,” he said. “Now an individual (Erasmus) from the ANC who worked with them is now coming forward and actually giving testimony of the event that actually transpired, which we were not privy to because they were done under cover,” said Ntshona.

According to Independent Electoral Commission’s electoral fraud and offences policy, any person found guilty of such offences may be fined or be sent to prison for up to 10 years. When contacted to establish if the IEC was investigating Erasmus’s allegations, IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela was unable to comment because “the Electoral Commission does not respond to allegations”. The ANC dismissed Erasmus’s allegations. Its spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, advised him to approach relevant oversight institutions to ventilate his allegations.

“For the record, the 111-year old ANC does not engage in covert operations against anyone, not least mushrooming political parties. “Our singular focus remains the people of our nation, especially those that face grinding poverty,” said Bhengu. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has not responded.

Erasmus confirmed to the Sunday Independent that he was the author of the letter and affidavit. He wants the Section 194 committee to probe Dyantyi for being a CR17 campaign manager and his participation in Special Operation “for Ramaphosa”. “Dyantyi has not denied the allegations to date because that may be grounds for perjury. “I will address the obvious bias and contamination of the process to the Speaker of the National Assembly in the coming week,” said Erasmus.

He said he was leaving it to the ATM, as the “aggrieved party”, to lay criminal charges. In the letter, Erasmus revealed that he was roped into an “ANC Special Operations unit/committee” and assigned to craft a strategy to “destabilize and destroy ATM during the elections”. He was referring to the 2019 general elections, which took place after Ramaphosa had been elected ANC president in 2017. “I was sent to the IEC Head Office to infiltrate the organization and extract the registration documents of ATM during my employment as a Researcher of the ANC Legislature Caucus,” said Erasmus.

He alleged that prior to him being sent to the IEC, Ramaphosa, who he accused of having authorised the Special Operations against ATM, met with a group that had defected from the ATM in the Eastern Cape. Erasmus alleged that Dyantyi, who in 2019 was the Head of Organising, Mobilizing and Campaigns in the Western Cape for the ANC, played an active role in the campaign to destabilise the ATM ahead of general elections. He alleged that he was requested by certain senior leaders of the ANC to interview the ATM breakaway group to determine if they had a case against the ATM, and come up with a plan to “destabilize and destroy the ATM during the elections”.

“I successfully achieved this Special Ops assignment. Thereafter we engaged attorneys and it was my task again to take the attorneys through our mission and object to the ATM’s registration,” said Erasmus. In the letter, Erasmus confessed that he was advocating for the recusal of Dyantyi as the chairperson of Parliament’s Section 194 committee. “She (Mkhwebane) is an African female which is the most vulnerable group and under represented in the legal fraternity dominated by white males.