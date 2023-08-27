Aviva Emberton Estate breaks the record as Hillcrest’s fastest-selling development

Collins Residential, a property developer, has announced that its latest development, Aviva Emberton Estate, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by generating R100 million in sales within 30 days of its market launch. This achievement has set Aviva Emberton Estate as the fastest-selling development in Hillcrest, exceeding the greater area's comparatives by 81% in terms of the rate of sale during its first month.

Collins Residential, which is responsible for the development of the thriving estate, says its success can be attributed to the prime location and the pricing which is what has attracted homebuyers. The development presents luxurious units with some starting below R1 million, as well as integration into the Emberton Estate, offering its residents access to various amenities and facilities which include, clubhouses, pools, padel courts and gyms. The price point provides a competitive advantage but also accommodates the financial considerations that potential homeowners may face in the current economic climate, while fulfilling their dreams of owning high quality properties without compromising on location, safety, amenities or a sense of community.

Aviva Emberton Estate offers premium studios, one- and two-bedroom flats designed with contemporary flair, open-plan layouts, abundant natural light, and top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes. The walk-up, three-storey buildings create a warm and vibrant atmosphere, providing an ideal lock-up-and-go living experience, complete with a parking bay included and an option to purchase an additional one. The head of Collins Residential, Geoff Perkins, credited the achievement to a deep understanding of their customer preferences derived from extensive market research.

The launch, on July 9, 2023, was met with an enthusiastic response. Perkins said they were thrilled to announce that the excitement translated into unprecedented sales with Aviva’s phase one take-up, to the point that phase two had to be unlocked within a short time frame. “We now have an extensive waiting list due to the rapid sales, so much so that we have also recently had to unlock phase three to keep up with the demand,” Perkins said. In response to the overwhelming demand and as part of its commitment to customers, Collins Residential introduced investor-friendly measures for Aviva Hillcrest in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The first 54 flats were made available with only a R5 000 deposit, and no transfer duty or transfer fees. To ensure the efficient delivery, the development will be built in one go, allowing buyers to enjoy their lifestyle sooner. “As an additional incentive, visitors who completed their purchase at the East Coast Radio House + Garden Show received a R10 000 Hirsch Homestore voucher to furnish their new home.