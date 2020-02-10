Benoni businesswoman accuses IDC of racism after R10m funding rejected









Founder of Three Countries Estate Charlotte Friedrich is seen where she speaks to The Sunday Independent about how she is victimsed not to get a loan by the Industrial Development Corporation because of her race. The guest house is based in Benoni. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A Benoni hospitality entrepreneur Charlotte Friedrich has accused the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) of declining to fund the expansion of her lodge because of the colour of her skin. The wealth planner and serial entrepreneur said this affected her plans to create more jobs at The Three Countries Estate, an established wedding venue and conference centre that she acquired in 1997 and slowly turned around over the years. The businesswoman said she invested more than R18million worth of capital from her own investments to build the lodge from scratch. The business employs 13 people. Friedrich said she began negotiations for a R10m loan from the IDC in July last year and shared her business plan with their consultants and was confident that she would get the funding because “the business ticked all the right boxes”. However, she was shocked and disappointed when she received a terse response from one of the consultants saying, “let me be factual with you, we’re not going to help you and the answer is no”.

“I was told that their problem was that I am white and the business is white-owned and that they would have to reconsider that,” she alleged, adding that she was also informed that it would be risky for the IDC to fund a white person as they (IDC) were interested in corporate businesses which operate from Monday to Friday and that no corporates will do business with her. “We are zoned as a resort, hotel and conference centre. Twelve rooms make up the hotel and the problem is we need more to accommodate clients. I am losing a lot of business turning clients away due to insufficient accommodation. In December I lost about R400000 in bookings.”

On its website, the IDC states that it funds companies operating in the tourism sector for new projects, expansions and refurbishments and that was what attracted Friedrich.

“I am not opposed to giving shares of the business to any black entrepreneur. I feel like I’ve taken a risk in a rural area. I knew I had to do it. I’ve been in business for 36 years and I know how this works,” she said.

“It takes three to five years for a business to become profitable and with so much unemployment, people need to be realistic with regards to what they expect. My staff have stuck with me for a long while and I want to keep them employed.”

IDC spokesperson Patience Mushungwa denied that the institution discriminated against Friedrich based on her race. She said the IDC didn’t discriminate against any applicant.

“On receipt of Ms Friedrich’s letter, our CEO prioritised this matter by directing the relevant divisional executive - in this case, William Smith - to deal with this issue.

“Friedrich has since been appraised of all the challenges relating to her application. It is critical for the IDC to examine the merit of any application submitted before us - the emphasis being there has to be the viability in the applicant’s business,” she said.

Sunday Independent