The wealth planner and serial entrepreneur said this affected her plans to create more jobs at The Three Countries Estate, an established wedding venue and conference centre that she acquired in 1997 and slowly turned around over the years.
The businesswoman said she invested more than R18million worth of capital from her own investments to build the lodge from scratch. The business employs 13 people.
Friedrich said she began negotiations for a R10m loan from the IDC in July last year and shared her business plan with their consultants and was confident that she would get the funding because “the business ticked all the right boxes”.
However, she was shocked and disappointed when she received a terse response from one of the consultants saying, “let me be factual with you, we’re not going to help you and the answer is no”.