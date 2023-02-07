Biko’s son and company not blacklisted

Johannesburg - The Sunday Independent on January 15, 2023, published an article which alleged Inhouse Venue Technical Management (IVTM) and its directors including Nkosinathi Biko, Ofer Lapid and Nasser Abbas had been blacklisted by the National Treasury for collusive bidding and fronting.

The article further alleged that this blacklisting emanated from a report to the National Treasury from the Council of Built Environment (CBE). Following the publication, CBE responded in a statement on Monday that said: “The CBE has contacted National Treasury, which has confirmed through their published List of Restricted and Defaulter Suppliers that there was no administrative decision taken to restrict the supplier: Inhouse Venue Technical Management. It further confirmed that IVTM was not a supplier sourced through a procurement process and has not been blacklisted by CBE.”