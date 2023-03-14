Black woman taps into the wine industry

Johannesburg - In the South African wine industry, where diversity has traditionally been lacking, African women are cultivating success and living the "grape life." Lerato Pretorius, Director of Lavo Wines, has long carried the desire to create something that speaks of who she is as a person, and one of those concepts is Lavo Wines.

She combined her love for wine with the desire to create generational wealth. Her goal was not only to create a product that would bring joy to those who purchase the wine but also to create opportunities for others to establish themselves and, in turn, create opportunities for others. The name Lavo Wines originates from the name Lerato, which is a South African name that translates to LOVE. “The thread that binds the world together is love,” she said. Lavo Wines was created with the foresight of connecting people from different backgrounds with different ideas to share congenial association over a glass of wine.

“Our commitment to fuse excellence with satisfaction is unquestionable as we are driven by a deep sense of passion and love," Pretorious said. Their wines are created from love, to be enjoyed with love. The company provides high-quality products, services and an extraordinary experience to their clients. “We supply private and public functions by providing mobile bar services, and we have recently ventured into becoming private wine buyers for high-end clientele," Pretorious said. Lavo Wines has five cultivars:: Chenin Blanc, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Pinotage. The wine is manufactured in the Northern Cape. The Green Kalahari is its home.

It is there where more than 2500 hectares of vineyards stretch across 350 km along the fertile banks of the Orange River, delivering outstanding and innovative wine loved across the world. What makes Lavo Wines different is the unfailing quality of the brand and its unconventional style, which gives it a solid stance in the wine market. “We are attentive in regards to our customer's needs, and we operate on the assumption that we will do whatever is reasonably necessary to keep the customer happy," she explained.

The biggest challenge that the company has dealt with is the devastating effect of Covid-19. When the South African government announced the ban on alcohol sales, they had to halt distribution and all operations. “We experienced financial difficulties, we had to let go of some of the staff, and business slowed down,” Pretorious said. The Lavo wine team had to adapt to the new normal. They re-evaluated and formulated new strategies on how they could deliver relevant customer experiences and how digital channels could be used to support their business after the crisis and beyond, focusing on particularly partnering with delivery services. “New relationships were forged where we joined online training and participated on different virtual platforms,” she said. The 100% black female-owned company has employed young people and given them training that would be beneficial in the wine industry and hospitality space.

“We aspire to give back to communities by having a culinary school to empower the youth with skills and knowledge," Pretorious said. The passion and influence of wanting to be authentic, creative and building a legacy is a dream that will drive them to inspire those that will follow in their footprints. “We also want to empower other blacks all and sundry,” Prestorious said. Lavo Wines are available at The Codfather, Sandton Sky, Riboville, Calistos (Sun City), Bowld and Spar Blairgowrie.