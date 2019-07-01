If you don’t like to read you have not connected with the right material. Picture: Washington Post

Johannesburg - The 2019 South African Book Fair promises a wide-ranging programme that will get young and old South Africans reading, as implored by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Billed as South Africa’s most inclusive and diverse fair, it will feature literary programmes designed to facilitate lively and topical discussions around our own original stories as South Africans and Africans in the world.

Set to be staged at the Constitution Hill in Joburg by the South African Book Development Council (SABDC) in association with the Fibre, Processing and Manufacturing SETA, it promises to showcase the power of books and reading to nurture positive growth and transformation in South Africa.

In a country where research reports have generally indicated that 47.6% of children have never read a book with a parent or guardian, functional literacy has declined from 27.3% in 2002 to 13.7% in 2017 (adults included), and 78% of grade 4 pupils fell below the lowest level of the International Reading Literacy Study, which means they cannot understand what they are reading, the fair has its work cut out to promote the power of reading in the country.

Constitution Hill will provide a powerful context for the fair’s mission to locate books and reading in the everyday lives of South African.

Elitha van der Sandt, chief executive of the SABDC, which is purposed to increase access to and the consumption of books and the print media, said:

“We want the South African Book Fair to be more representative, more reflective of South Africa. It is becoming a truly African book fair. Our authors are primarily black, we are bringing in a lot of new talent, not a couple of black speakers. Even the audience is 80% black.”

Van der Sandt said: “We want to make it an international book fair. We are speaking to Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda. Africa must start producing its own knowledge.”

She said the long-term vision was, “a marketplace where the world will come for South African and African stories. Many times we import our own stories”.

She indicated that “more than 50% of the authors” were women. “We need to create a reader state,” she said. “We want to give as many people books as possible, so they can experience books in a different way.”

Nikki Crowster, SABDC board member, chairperson of the SA Book Fair steering committee and president of the Library and Information Association of South Africa, said the SA Book Fair wass an “effort in terms of reading development” in the country.

Crowster said the main impediment to the spread of a reading culture in SA is the “lack of national infrastructure around reading development”.

She said: “We have a generation of people who do not read.”

Crowster, who indicated that the SABDC was “launching book clubs” across the country, said: “Reading provides expression, gives people a voice, which is why we have an African Philosophy Cafe. Reading changes your mind, forces you to think. All those feed into development. It speaks to many aspects of changing SA.”

SA’s apex court, built with the same bricks which used to form one of South Africa’s most notorious jails when human rights were routinely violated, is located at Constitution Hill, which is now a symbol for upholding human rights.

The South African Book Fair is scheduled for September 6-8, 2019 and the programme will comprise a mix of activities, exhibitions, performances, panel discussions and sessions, as well as, great food, coffee and entertainment for the whole family.

For more information, visit www.southafricanbookfair.co.za

The Sunday Independent