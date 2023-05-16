The Booksellers of Mzansi is a job creation offshoot of the Durban Book Fair NPO founded five years ago to support Durban as Africa's only UNESCO city of literature. “Our main target was to make a dent in the jobs crisis in our country by upskilling unemployed and vulnerable people to take advantage of opportunities in the book trade,” said DBF chairperson Zandile Qono.

A dozen people were put through their paces earlier in the week in a training session that ranged from understanding collectable books to financial management and customer service. Qono added that the book-selling project has spurred different incarnations with partner organisations around KwaZulu-Natal with great success. The volunteer NPO hosts the second Durban International Book Fair (DIBF2023) at The Globe at Suncoast on 9-13 August. Register for DIBF2023 here: https://forms.gle/gi4dvg9EpSpAY9FZA Fellow trustee, Max Singh, pointed out that Booksellers of Mzansi was designed to make young people “job creators rather than job seekers”. Those sentiments were echoed by project participant, Thulasizwe Masango: “This looks like just a trolley and table but it’s my own small business and it’s going to grow into something big.”

Qono said that funding from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP) has enabled the NPO to offer the booksellers branded gazebos and workwear while their book stock comes from members of the public clearing out their bookshelves or garages. Various shopping malls have offered the booksellers free spaces as part of their corporate social responsibility. The project has zero administration or staff costs and the booksellers keep every cent they earn from selling the donated books. One can pick up a best-seller for as little as R10. Esther Phooko who has an eye-catching book stall at a Pick n Pay Durban North praised the generosity of her hosts: