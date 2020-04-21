'Boozing' ANC Limpopo councillor to face disciplinary action with Brand SA as well

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ANC Vhembe Region has expressed disappointment at the councillor who was arrested on Thursday and released on R1000 bail for violating lockdown regulations. Videos showing Councillor Tebogo Mamorobela popping champagne and partying with friends were circulated on social media. It is believed that the event was a celebration of her birthday last Sunday, April 12, and was hosted at a friend’s house. Mamorobela is the head of corporate services at Makhado Local Municipality (MLM) and often stands in for the mayor. She is a convener of the ANC’s young women's desk in Limpopo and also a Brand SA board of trustees member. The ANC in the Vhembe region called for her to recuse herself from her Council position, have her salary to be docked for a month and appear in front of the party's Ethics Committee for a disciplinary hearing and that she issues a public apology. ANC regional secretary Advocate Anderson Mudunungu said the organisation would meet later on Monday regarding disciplining Mamorobela for undermining lockdown regulations and this would be concurrent with the legal action.

“We are also scrutinising the purported evidence that we see. We are quite sure that by Monday we should make our own decision on whether to charge Mamorobela or not. The party really views this in a serious light. We are very disappointed,” said Mudunungu, and added that “the fact that it (apology) has not been made shows a negative attitude.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Brand SA said it will also be instituting disciplinary action against Mamorobela and that she will remain a board member until the internal investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident has been concluded.

Brand SA’s board Chairperson Thandi Tobias said: “It is important to state that the Board stands in solidarity with President Ramaphosa’s call of enforcing lockdown regulations. We condemn any actions that go against the regulations stipulated. We wish to reinforce our support for the law enforcement authorities in executing their mandate.”

The DA in the region called for the SAPS to also arrest the two individuals who appear alongside Mamorobela on the video clips as they also contravened the lockdown regulation.

“The video is showing some prominent business people and we want to see them being punished alongside Tebogo Mamorobela,” Smalle said.

In another incident, the DA in the North West called for the immediate suspension of Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality councillor, Thapelo Loabile, for violating lockdown regulations. Loabile was arrested for allegedly gathering with friends and being under the influence of alcohol. He was released on bail last week.

“We believe Councillor Loabile abused the certificate issued to him as an essential worker and it should be revoked,” DA’s MPL Freddy Sonakile said.

Two weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months for violating lockdown regulations. This was after a picture circulated on social media showing the minister having a meal with former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams later issued a public apology.

The Sunday Independent