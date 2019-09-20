Johannesburg - The 101-year-old man who had a three bedroom house donated to him in July, has died, two months after moving into his new home.

Boy Mohedo, 101, had been living in a shack with his partner for over 20 years. He was listed as beneficiary number 2 440 before AfriBiz Invest group and the Collen Mashawana Foundation intervened to build him a home, which he moved into during Mandela Day in July.

AfriBiz executive chairman Collen Mashawana paid his condolences to the family on Twitter.

“My heart is heavy and full of pain after learning of the death of Dipabalo Boy Mohedo. Mr Mohedo was a highly respected community member who persevered through the toughest time waiting what they referred to as a lifetime for an RDP house.

“Mr Mohedo and his wife lived in a shack without electricity, water and sanitation and after hopping from one shack to the next for more than 22 years, the 100-year-old was finally blessed with his very own 3 bedroom house on Mandela Day 2019.

“We were indeed honored to be part of the team that helped him see a joyful ending to his life journey. On behalf of the foundation and AfriBiz, I wish to express our deepest condolences to his wife Johanna, their grandchildren, the family and to record our heartfelt appreciation,” he said.

Boy Mohedo was 101-years-old when he received a house.

The house Mohedo received in July. Picture: Supplied

Mohedo lived in the Nigel house with his wife Johanna and three grandchildren.

At the time of receiving the house, speaking to IOL, Johanna said Mohedo had become frail.

“You know uBaba (the old man) is like a child now, he can barely walk or do anything for himself, so I have to feed him, bath him and do everything for him, I take care of him and the grandchildren,” she said.

IOL