Brave healthcare workers share daily challenges in coronavirus fight

Johannesburg – With the entire world grappling with the outbreak of Covid-19 and health-care systems being pushed to the limits, health-care professionals are soldiering on. Increased hours and, at times, with inadequate protective gear, the men and women in health facilities are putting on brave faces and saving lives. The country’s confirmed cases have breached the 1500 mark with seven people having died with the virus. Among those infected have been health-care providers. Over 10 doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country. As the numbers continue to increase and the lockdown restrictions ease, many of them are losing hope, feeling like they are being left to continue the fight alone while life continues as normal. We at the Sunday Independent say #StayStrong #WeAppreciateYou and the work you are doing: #WeAreWithYou.

Mercy Zimbani said although she was fearful, her oath to the job was keeping her going and encouraging her to do her job to the best of her abilities.

“It isn’t easy being in the front line whenever there is any kind of outbreak and, although we do take necessary precautions, you just never know.

"Coronavirus is worse because there isn’t treatment and therefore it increases our chances of spreading it to our loved ones or even dying,” she said.

Nthabiseng Molefe said the added anxiety of the virus added to the existing pressure felt in the profession. She works 12-hour shifts in the neonates department and is therefore in protracted contact with people.

“When you look at the long hours that we put in and how exposed we are to all forms of illnesses, you realise that we need more assistance than ever. The government can’t turn a blind eye. They know what we need in terms of personal protective equipment, especially for those in the front line of our casualties,” she said.

Medical technologist Matshidiso Tlou said although she didn’t interact with patients on a day-to-day basis, just being in an environment like a hospital is scary as anything can happen. Her duties include the testing of specimens.

“Working in our environment almost places you as a victim because, let’s say they’ll be screening of a patient that you can do in your lab.

"Keeping in mind the limited protective gear, you’ll only realise when you enter results that that particular patient is a suspected case via the clinical information. Already you are working with the sample when that becomes apparent, making it all very scary for you,” she said.

Male nurse Rudolph Mokoena described the working environment as “survival of the fittest”.

“Not in a bad way. But you have to admit, being exposed to the many different illnesses is like existing in a jungle. You can never be too sure or too safe. When you hear of other practitioners being infected, you can’t help but wonder if you too are infected. Yes, we do have the basic protective gear but those could be improved,” he said.

Fikile Dikolomela-Lengene said being a nurse was both exciting and scary. She said many of them were at the forefront of a war, but they had no ammunition to continue the fight.

“The employer expects you to work and be essential with no extra remuneration or personal protective equipment. By not having those, we are now posing a threat to the very same communities we are supposed to serve and protect,” she said.

A doctor who asked to remain anonymous said times are tough, especially with the growing number of cases. The hospital had a Covid-19 scare recently and, although the case was negative, it had left staff members in a panic.

“Being a doctor right now is tough. Every patient we see, we have to be worried about coronavirus, especially because it is the flu season now. Most people are showing similar symptoms, but we have a protocol and most of us feel like we know what to do.”

He said he is well protected, with a new mask and any other equipment needed and, while it was not ideal compared to overseas, it was the best that South Africa had.

“My biggest fear is taking the virus home to my child, but at the end of the day, I have to do my job and serve my country. That is very important right now.”

But the morale among some was dipping. Dr Masego Precious Setlhodi took to Facebook following the relaxation of regulations by the government to express her frustration and said she would not be risking her life anymore.

“I refuse to place my life at risk, to be in the forefront of fighting this virus over people who don’t even consider me when relaxing their lockdown rules.

"While we will be feeling the brunt when it hits the fan, staying away from family because we’ve been exposed, succumbing to the infection.

"Some people, the same people who couldn’t reinforce lockdown, will be sitting at home while our families are crying every day because they never know what will happen to us.

"I’m not placing my life on the line for this. I refuse. If we are going to give zero considerations to those who will be dealing with this, then I don’t see the reason why I should be sacrificing myself.

"An oath will not make me stand in the forefront and fight when we are the only ones fighting. I refuse to be selfless when people are selfish. I’m done fighting, now I’m protecting myself and my family.”

The Sunday Independent wishes to say to all those in the front line:

“Thank you. No amount of words can express the gratitude felt by many people whose relatives have contracted the virus and rely on you to make them get better.

"We understand your frustrations and stress, but please don’t lose hope, we need you, the country and the world need you. We bow our heads to you.”