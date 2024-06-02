Breaking news: Secret deal between DA and Ramaphosa to form informal coalition

IN a stunning development, a covert agreement allegedly between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has come to light, aiming to form an informal coalition in the aftermath of the 2024 elections. With the ANC securing just over 40% of the vote, a formal coalition with the DA could be politically damaging for both parties.

Instead, Ramaphosa is alleged to have brokered a clandestine deal to keep the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe Party out of government. According to confidential sources within the DA, the nature of the alleged agreement is as follows: The DA will support the ANC in forming a government and “work with them” in parliament on critical matters such as the election of the president and the passing of the budget Cyril Ramaphosa will be re-elected as President Paul Mashatile will be appointed as Deputy President ⁠The ANC will retain all ministerial and deputy ministerial positions ⁠The DA will assume the role of Speaker of the National Assembly ⁠The DA will hold the chairmanship of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) ⁠The DA will control the majority of the portfolio committees, including the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) However, the most explosive part of this agreement allegedly involves a series of political manoeuvres aimed at securing DA support.

This includes: The arrest of Deputy President Paul Mashatile on corruption charges within three months ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and other NEC members opposed to the coalition will be neutralised using the BOSASA corruption scandal, which the DA has agreed to bring to the forefront in parliament According to the sources, the informal coalition is designed to avoid the backlash that a formal alliance might provoke among their respective bases. Instead, it is allegedly being framed as an operational agreement to ensure stable governance. “It’s a coalition. They are just not calling it that. Cyril has made certain promises, and from the DA perspective, it’s doable,” the source claimed.

The revelation of this secret deal comes as both parties are set to meet on Sunday to discuss coalition talks formally. However, the ANC has already convened a special NEC to discuss coalition options. “Cyril is determined to keep the EFF and MK out of the picture in the National Assembly and in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. This arrangement suits him and the ANC and also gives us (the DA) key oversight positions to consolidate power,” the source said. A separate source in the DA also confirmed the discussions.