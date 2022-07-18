Brian Baloyi has learnt many financial lessons in life

Johannesburg - If one considers that some former sports stars in South Africa – mostly ex-footballers – die as virtual paupers, those who prepare well for life after the game should be applauded. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian Baloyi is one of the rare breed of ex-footies able to say they sleep well at night, happy with the financial decisions they made in their heyday.

The man still popularly known as Spiderman admits there have been bad money decisions aplenty in his life, “like going into businesses one didn’t understand”, but overall “comfortable with the decisions I’ve made”. Spiderman says if he had been given the advice he has now when he was 15 - two years before he turned professional, he’d be telling a different story of success now. As greenhorns in the game, coming into money for the first time, soccer stars are not empowered enough to know they should leverage their fame and fortune to “make 10 or 20 times more money than what they have”.

He rues the opportunities missed because, at the time, he was neither financially literate nor empowered. “In other sporting codes, like rugby and cricket, when these young boys go into academies, they are taught everything they need to know. “Their games develop the complete person,” he says.

He laments the fact that this approach to life skills development is conspicuously lacking in football. The football bosses, he says without any fear of contradiction, prefer their charges to be ignorant [of their rights]. Anyone with a passing interest in the game of football would know the tragic stories of soccer stars who did not have a cent to their name after hanging up their boots; some even died penniless.

Talent scout supremo and club owner Ephraim ‘Jomo’ Sono famously lambasted the behaviour of young soccer players who, at their prime, would buy four high-performance cars and still stay in a backroom at home, or rent property – instead of opting for ownership. Spiderman considers banks worse than loan sharks in their attitudes towards the nouveau riche young players: “They will phone you, and advise you to buy a car but not property.” At the back of his mind, Spiderman says he was always conscious of the fact that his soccer career was going to end.

For 20 years he was between the sticks at Chiefs and later, towards the end of his career, at Mamelodi Sundowns. He tried many business ventures, some of which failed. He doesn’t mention it specifically, but he was partners with the late radio personality Bob Mabena in a restaurant business many years ago while the latter was still at Kaya FM.

“People put money in many ventures, in franchises, and they were cheated out of their money,” the former goal stopper says, looking back. “Sports teaches you it is OK to fail,” he chuckles. He says he looks up to sports stars such as NBA basketball star LeBron James, green jacket American golfer Tiger Woods, and Spanish footballer Christiano Ronaldo – all three with over $1 billion in career earnings, according to Forbes – who leveraged their talent to make money. Spiderman finds it shocking that, in this day and age, talk of a pension fund for soccer players is still a pipe dream.

He says his passion lately is going around with ex-defender and peer Matthew Booth, teaching wannabe football stars about the prudence of handling money. “Football gave me life. I want to change the pathways of football; leave it better for those who are coming behind us. It must be better than what we found.” “It is sad that we always brag that we belong to the richest league on the continent when we cannot even afford a pension fund for soccer players,” he says, “players have no idea what a pension fund is.”

He tells many hard luck stories of young footballers who come into instant riches totally unprepared to deal with “the energy of money”. “I always liken football players to lotto winners. “They have no idea how to handle the money that suddenly comes their way,” he says.

It is for this reason that Spiderman uses the expert services of a financial adviser and broker, Nick Mashilo Matseke of Matseke Business Investment Pty Ltd, MBI. Matseke has worked with many sports personalities to help put money aside for themselves. He also counts media personality Khanyi Mbau among those whose finances he handled.

Currently, among the big accounts MBI has in its books is the entire squad of the Gauteng Easterns cricket franchise. He will advise his clients on anything from putting money away in an easy access Endowment Fund to investing long-term “for after the lights go out at the stadium”. From Matseke’s anecdotes, one gathers how cumbersome a task it is to advise a young man with a suddenly huge bank balance.