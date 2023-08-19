BRICS 2023: Africa stands at the threshold of a new era

AFRICA, a continent of rich cultural diversity and immense potential, stands at the threshold of a new era. South African chairperson of the BRICS Media Forum, Dr Iqbal Survé, said the collaboration with Africa was not just a strategic move but a commitment to leveraging our collective strength to uplift the voices of an entire continent. Survé was addressing the BRICS Media Forum 2023 on Saturday where he said this collaboration was a testament to the belief in a global media landscape that would reflect diversity, inclusivity, and shared aspirations.

The BRICS alliance – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – represents nearly half of the world’s population and a significant portion of the global economy. Survé said: “Africa’s journey toward sustainable development and prosperity aligns seamlessly with the goals of the BRICS Media Forum. By lending our collective voice to the African narrative, we can highlight the successes, challenges, and aspirations of the continent. Our stories can inspire international cooperation, attract investment, and ultimately contribute to Africa's growth trajectory. “In this journey, let us remember that our collaboration with Africa is not just a one-way street. Africa’s vibrant cultures, stories, and perspectives enrich our global dialogue. By embracing this diversity, we promote cross-cultural understanding and amplify the voices of those who deserve to be heard. Together, we can counter the homogenization of news and create a media ecosystem that resonates with all corners of the world.”

The forum, whose theme is “BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared & Unbiased Future”, will be discussing several themes to create a way forward for BRICS media as a cooperative, and serve as a road map for global media. The key themes are Championing Justice: Media’s Role in Shaping a New World Order; Strengthening Exchanges: Media’s Recipe in Invigorating Africa’s Growth; and Fostering Innovation: Media’s Duty in Driving Green Development. Survé said: “As we move forward, let us stay united in our commitment to uphold the true essence of BRICS and work collaboratively towards a future of shared growth and understanding. Furthermore, by championing a free press and independent media, we pay homage to the struggles of our past while contributing to a more just and informed global landscape.

“Let us embody the role of truth-bearers, defenders of justice, and architects of a new world order founded on principles of cooperation and advancement. As we deliberate, let us hold fast to the wisdom of Nelson Mandela: ‘A critical, independent, and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy.’” He said the influence of the BRICS alliance, representing half the world’s population, must champion press freedom. “We stand in solidarity with fellow African nations, advocating for press freedom – a cornerstone of democracy. “In Africa, false information obstructs progress, deters investments, and erodes trust. Misleading narratives deepen divisions, eroding social cohesion and fostering mistrust among communities. Polarisation disrupts rational dialogue, stifles collaboration, and gives rise to extremism. This problem extends beyond borders, causing international tensions and conflicts.