Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Cape Town-born graffiti artist Mohamed ‘Mo’ Hassan was given an opportunity to showcase his art at Sneaker LAB store in Braamfontein as part of their Halloween celebration. Mo said he was approached by the sneaker care company to create custom artwork for their products for their Halloween campaign and competition. Apart from designing colourful packaging for the cleaning products, he will also be designing artwork for special T-shirts, stickers and skateboards.

Sneaker LAB is a sneaker care company, developed and manufactured in South Africa. The company affords artists an opportunity to collaborate with the brand and connect and share their work at special events such as the one the Halloween event on Friday.

“You can expect to see some more quirky characters and lots of silly puns and dry humour, combined with graphic design and pop culture elements,” said the 28-year-old.

Picture: Supplied





“My style of work is very illustrative, and cartoon-like, and is executed using a variation of traditional and new media. I have a very analog approach to my process, I always start with a pencil. And I often let the drawing dictate how it would like to exist, sometimes in the form of a painting on a canvas, and sometimes in the form of a print or animation. I try to be very playful with my execution while keeping a very serious tone about the messaging,” Hassan added.

While graffiti is seen as artwork that destroys beauty, but for Hassan is about own rules and values that have to be learnt and respected when displaying work on the streets.