Johannesburg - The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association says its spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been receiving death threats on social media.
In a statement, MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe, said they were concerned that Niehaus had been receiving death threats from a social media profile identified as that of Jacob Neethling.
Facebook and Twitter screenshots sent by the MKMVA allege Neethling wrote to Niehaus that he should have shot him in Angola.
In a tweet, Neethling allegedly wrote in Afrikaans: “Jou f**kin veraaier. Ek moes jou vrek geskiet het in Angola!!! Jou dag is naby!!!!!!,” which translates to “You f***ing traitor. I should have shot you dead in Angola. Your time is coming”.
“Niehaus received a very disturbing tweet from a certain Mr. Jacob Neethling, who calls himself “White Lion”. the words “Your time is coming”, combined with the sentiments that Neethling expresses that he should have shot comrade Niehaus dead in Angola, cannot be construed as anything else but a very serious threat,” said Maphatsoe.
This is the kind of threats, and worse, that I have to deal with every day. I am not going to take this any more, anyone who wants to continue to post these threats are must know that I will fight them with every legal avenue available to me. pic.twitter.com/Py0TcFrBTT— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 26, 2019