Carl Niehaus addresses crowds at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, KwaZulu-Natal, where former president Jacob Zuma was being charged with corruption. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association says its spokesperson Carl Niehaus has been receiving death threats on social media. In a statement, MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe, said they were concerned that Niehaus had been receiving death threats from a social media profile identified as that of Jacob Neethling.

Facebook and Twitter screenshots sent by the MKMVA allege Neethling wrote to Niehaus that he should have shot him in Angola.

In a tweet, Neethling allegedly wrote in Afrikaans: “Jou f**kin veraaier. Ek moes jou vrek geskiet het in Angola!!! Jou dag is naby!!!!!!,” which translates to “You f***ing traitor. I should have shot you dead in Angola. Your time is coming”.

This is the kind of threats, and worse, that I have to deal with every day. I am not going to take this any more, anyone who wants to continue to post these threats are must know that I will fight them with every legal avenue available to me. pic.twitter.com/Py0TcFrBTT — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 26, 2019





He said Niehaus received the threats on Wednesday night. The MKMVA said Neethling held “extreme racist views”, which it said drove him to also share offensive views about ambassador Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane “in the most vulgar racist and sexist terms”.





He said he had been receiving abuse for months.





“I have been receiving abuse for months, but when people start to make real threats I cannot let it go. I have been advised to take action, and I will go to the police to state my case,” he said.





There was also a vocal and alleged racist grouping who wanted to demonise Niehaus, the MKMVA said.





It said it had advised Niehaus to open a case of attempted murder and incitement to cause serious bodily harm. Niehaus is expected to open the case at the Sandton Police Station on Thursday afternoon between 3pm and 4pm.





“It is very disturbing that these abusive messages also do not shy away from attacking his children. The National Office Bearers of MKMVA is of the opinion that this situation is intolerable and cannot be allowed to continue,” said Maphatsoe.





The Sunday Independent

“Niehaus received a very disturbing tweet from a certain Mr. Jacob Neethling, who calls himself “White Lion”. the words “Your time is coming”, combined with the sentiments that Neethling expresses that he should have shot comrade Niehaus dead in Angola, cannot be construed as anything else but a very serious threat,” said Maphatsoe.