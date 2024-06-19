Case Dismissed: Press Ombud rules against News24 in ‘baas-like’ Phiri Case

OPINION writer Edmund Phiri, whose articles occasionally appear in the “Sunday Independent”, part of the Independent Media Group, faced significant scrutiny earlier this year, with questions raised about his identity itself. In a critical “special report” titled “Inside Iqbal Survé’s glitchy propaganda machine: Goebbels, AI and slippery writers”, authored by Nick Wilson, Jan Cronje, and Jeff Wicks, Phiri was accused of being “a mere persona controlled by a hidden hand” allegedly acting under the direction of Independent Media chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé.

Phiri strongly rebutted these claims in a subsequent opinion piece in the “Sunday Independent”, highlighting the lack of evidence and likening the demands from Wilson and others to “the arrogance of a ‘baas’ towards his ‘baas boy’ during the apartheid era”. Wilson, Cronje, and Wicks objected to this characterisation, arguing that it was racially insensitive, and subsequently lodged a complaint with South Africa’s Press Council. However, earlier this month, Deputy Press Ombud Tyrone August dismissed the complaint after reviewing the matter.

In his published report, August commented on Phiri’s statement: “Firstly, the comment was clearly identified as opinion. The writer was entitled to express a view on Wilson’s request for an on-screen call.” “Secondly, the comment does not assert a factual statement but reflects a subjective impression based on the writer’s interaction with Wilson. “Thirdly, the writer’s comment addresses the request for an on-screen call and reflects on historical attitudes, but it does not attribute these attitudes to Wilson himself, thus no malice can be inferred.

“Lastly, the writer’s response to News24’s request for an on-screen call was in the public interest given the questions raised about his identity.” As noted by South African comedian Trevor Noah in his work “Behind the Scenes”, “context is everything, it’s truly everything”. Deputy Press Ombud Tyrone August similarly took careful note of the context in which Phiri made his comment. August found that Phiri did not directly accuse Wilson of racism but rather drew parallels to what he perceived as authoritative directives reminiscent of the apartheid era.