Art of Superwoman is thrilled to unveil the “uMama Concert” line-up and programme coming to the Nirox Amphitheatre in Krugersdorp on Mother’s Day, next Sunday. It will be hosted by Olwethu Leshabane, the blogger and award-winning media entrepreneur behind the blog Art of Superwoman (www.artofsuperwoman.com).

“The programme and line-up will showcase an array of performances from formidable female artists who will pay homage to Mama Africa, the iconic Miriam Makeba,” Leshabane said. The music line-up will be headlined by award-winning hit-makers Zoë Modiga, Buhlebendalo and The Fem Band, Zolani Mahola, Sky Dladla, Aus Tebza, Jude Harpstar and Bianca Blanc. “All matriarchs in music will be bringing divine feminine energy on stage,” Leshabane added.

Modiga said she is excited that she will be sharing the moment with matriarchs on the day. “Sharing the moment with some queens in celebration of mothers, matriarchs in music, divine feminine energy and our iconic Mama Africa, Ma Miriam Makeba, is going to be amazing,” she said. Tickets are priced between R540.00 and R600.00 on Howler at: https://nirox.howler.co.za/events/umama-music-concert-mother-s-day-2023-5b4d/tickets

“The concert aims to celebrate all mothers of our nation through song and dance, the main ingredients that bring the creative industry together at large,” Leshabane said. Lovers of the arts and nature will be treated to a true artistic offering of a nostalgic journey to explore the true meaning of uMama (mother). “The very first ‘uMama Concert’ aims to be a standout event on the outskirts of Johannesburg into a safe space in nature, bringing industry enthusiasts across the country and beyond to Nirox. This will positively contribute to local tourism and live performances. The performers are sure to dazzle the stage with their incredible talent,” Leshabane said.

Drinks are courtesy of Bernie’s Bar, with a full selection of wines, bubbles, beers, spirits, juices and chilled beverages. The Epicurean Emporium – a collection of Joburg’s best gourmet traders – will offer all-day meals across a range of culinary palates, with freshly shucked oysters accompanying the bubbles and select cheeses complementing the wines. Tickets to the “uMama Mother’s Day Concert” are strictly limited to maintain the intimate setting. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.