Celebs talk mental strength during lockdown

The need for increased mental strength during these Covid-19 times has been cited as the most important consideration to help survive the lockdown. Various celebrities have stepped up to steer this conversation, to help people find a healthy balance through various initiatives. Child star and medical doctor Musa Mthombeni is among those who joined a group of influencers to champion the 3-Steps Together campaign, a movement which aims to foster a culture of talking about mental health issues during these trying times. The campaign will engage various participants on various topics such as what each person’s mental strength is, spanning five weeks, and championing the fact that talking about one’s issues really helps. “Mental strength allows you to acknowledge that it’s okay to not be okay but that you are able to lift yourself and find ways to navigate around the negativity and find joy or solutions,” he said.

As someone who also suffers from anxiety, especially in areas such as work, school and finances, Mthombeni found that talking about these challenges coupled with the art of preparation, are a combination best suited to ease his anxiety and, therefore, help him to be in control.

On the other hand, award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube joins the #SuitUpForSuccess campaign, that aims to forge conversations among men to create a supportive network that shares advice on how to navigate the “new normal”.

“It is important to keep a positive mental health, especially during these times,” said Mncube. “I have been fortunate to maintain my mental strength by finding joy in the things that make me happy and being open to doing new things like studying a course online, trying out new dishes (cooking), watching TV.

With increasing gender-based violence in our country, depression and anxiety, Mncube is convinced that South Africa needs more of these talks to also deal with social ills.

“As you may be aware, gender-based violence numbers have increased immensely. It is important to have these conversations in order to spread the word as far and wide as we can.

“Men have an important role to play in this struggle. We have to speak out to other men who are contributing to rape culture. We must call out men who believe abuse is the answer,” he adds.

Mncube joins other influencers such as TV presenters Chris Jaftha, OG Molefe, fashion designer Bob the Stylist, fashion and lifestyle content creator Seth Shezi and 2019 GQ best dressed reader Kgotso Gila.

“With the #SuitUpForSuccess campaign, we want to encourage men to celebrate who they are and to follow their hearts with the knowledge that we are walking this life journey together. We want guys to trust in themselves and to know they’ve got what it takes to achieve their ambitions,” he added.

Sunday Independent