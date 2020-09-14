Chicken Licken denies deducting staff’s pay for leftover food

Johannesburg – South African fast-food fried chicken restaurant chain Chicken Licken has responded to claims the management at the branch in Klerksdorp, North West, expects employees to pay for leftover chicken at the end of every business day.

Speaking to The Sunday Independent, Chicken Licken's Chantal Sombonos claimed the article published in The Sunday Independent and iol (September 13, 2020) was incorrect and no employees had had their salaries deducted for ’’leftover chicken’’.

"The store which you refer to in your email dated Thursday, 10th September 2020, Chicken Licken, Klerksdorp, has been investigated by us based on your article, and we have the staff payroll records dating back to July to confirm that no staff member had any money deducted off their salaries for ’leftover chicken’,” she said.

According to Sombonos, the "false accusations" that were made against this store were extremely harmful, not only to the store but to the Chicken Licken brand.

"We at Chicken Licken do not allow deductions to be made from staff for leftover chicken at the end of every business day nor at the end of the month.