Coffee at your convenience

Johannesburg - The growing popularity of shopping on the go has made the buying experience more convenient than ever. Consumers are increasingly prioritising convenience when making purchases, and they expect retailers to save them time and effort through innovative solutions. The zealous Lehubedu Lemo “Mr CoffeeToCar” Mohlabe, 37, has tapped into this need. He stands at the corner of Voortrekker Street and Marais Ave on the R55 in Centurion, with a smile on his face and incredible energy to serve his customer's hot drinks.

After Mohlabe had been unemployed for three years, he got a job with a retailer in Isando. He said that, “one morning on my way to work I had biscuits and not a drink so I opted for coffee. I went out of my way to get the coffee and that exercise took about 25 minutes, and meant I would be late for work or drive faster,” he said. The husband and father of four asked himself why there was no one to offer him coffee in the convenience of his car at a traffic light.

“I ran to my wife with the idea and we cooked (up) the product that is now known as CoffeeToCar”, he said. CoffeeToCar offers quality coffee, delectable hot chocolate, fresh biscuits and scones, directly to motorists at red lights within 10 seconds. Mohlabe who is admired by social media users, said the reason he had captured people's hearts was that they could relate to him.

“People like seeing others being proactive about their situations, especially with South Africa’s economic status. “I think that inspires people to believe that it is possible, they can do it and brave it as I did. I receive mail from people testifying about how inspired they are by my story, and that they feel they can also do something to improve their situation. IT'S TOUGH!” Mohlabe said what made his business different was the ultimate convenience and being serviced by a handsome Barista.

One of his biggest challenge is the weather. “I'm out in the open so I'm open to the elements. The weather affects my productivity a lot, and I do not have a trailer to protect myself, equipment and stock so it can be very difficult during the rainy season,” he said. Mohlabe says he wants to help others.