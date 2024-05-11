Concerns raised as country marks Nurses’ Day

As South Africa marks International Nurses’ Day, observed around the world each year on May 12, the country’s nurses continue to face daunting obstacles, including inadequate staffing levels, unsafe working conditions and insufficient resources.

These challenges not only impact on the well-being of the nurses themselves, but also compromise the quality of healthcare delivered to patients.

South Africa is experiencing a notable shortage of nursing professionals, putting strain on the healthcare system, which is heavily reliant on an ageing nursing workforce and relatively few new recruits to the profession. This looming crisis needs to be addressed urgently.

In addition, the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme represents a crucial time to address systemic inequalities in the healthcare system, and to improve access to quality care for all South Africans. The successful implementation of the NHI relies heavily on the support and empowerment of nurses.