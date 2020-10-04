Controversial municipal manager killed in hail of bullets in Meyersdal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Controversial Sedibeng District municipal manager Stanley Khanyile was killed in a hail of bullets in Meyersdal, Alberton yesterday. Khanyile was expected to table a report dealing with corruption within the municipality this week. “Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile has appointed advocate William Mokhari to probe these allegations and the report should be released on Monday. Mokhari also probed serious allegations of maladministration and corruption against Khanyile,” said the source. Khanyile was shot while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz. According to sources, the suspects fired 15 shots at Khanyile’s vehicle before fleeing. They said an undisclosed amount of cash was found in his boot.

It is believed the motive could be linked to recent searches carried out by the Hawks of various government departments.

Last month, Khanyile appeared in court for alleged corruption committed in the Eastern Cape, where he was head of the provincial Social Development Department. Charges include fraud, theft and money laundering of more than R29million.

Spokesperson Saviour Kgaswane said the municipality has been investigating the alleged incident.

“We cannot confirm anything for now. But once the investigations are done, we will issue a statement.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said the SAPS launched a search following the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Alberton.

“According to information from the scene, at around midday on Saturday (yesterday), the deceased was in a vehicle parked at a shopping centre on the corner of Hennie Alberts Road and Michelle Avenue in Meyersdal, Alberton when a suspect fired multiple shots at him.

“The suspect is reported to have moved away from the scene and jumped into a nearby Toyota Cressida, gold in colour with unknown registration numbers.”

Peters said the motive for the shooting was unclear.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information ... is urged to contact their nearest police station or call the SAPS Crime Stop number, 0860010111.”

Sunday Independent