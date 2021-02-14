Cops probe brutal knife attack on radio presenter Dimakatso Ratselane

Johannesburg - Following a brutal knife attack that has left her with horrific scars, the family of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane have confirmed she was attacked and was recovering in hospital. Police have opened a case of attempted murder against a suspect still at large. Mpho Folotsi, who is Dimakatso’s sister, said the family has asked that they don’t speak to the media at this stage. “All I can confirm is that Dimakatso is still in hospital at the moment and the stabbing did take place. The family has asked that we don’t give further details around the circumstances of the incident,” she said. A case of attempted murder has been opened at Kagisanong police station after Ratselane was stabbed multiple times and left for dead on Tuesday night, according to Free State police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele.

Police said Ratselane and her husband were last seen together leaving their home to fetch their children on Tuesday night. She was later found in another part of Bloemfontein at midnight but her husband hasn't been seen.

Makhele said a case of attempted murder has been opened and there have been no arrests yet.

“At this stage, there are no developments yet. Details are sketchy as Dimakatso could not speak and give her version of events as she was in critical condition. The suspect is still at large. A case of attempted murder has been opened,” said Makhele.

Makhele said the attack allegedly happened during an argument between the couple.

“She was not found by us (SAPS). It is alleged that the well-known radio presenter and her husband left their home in Mandela View travelling to Phase 2 (also in Mangaung) to fetch their children. Along the way, they quarrelled and ended up in an informal settlement known as Dinaweng,” he said.

He said community members found Ratselane in a critical condition near Bra-White’s tavern around midnight. Her body was covered in blood, indicating she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Pictures of her lying on a hospital bed with horrific stab wounds on her face were shared on Facebook and were condemned by her colleagues and said to be in bad taste and insensitive.

Standing in solidarity with their employee, the SABC released a statement to condemn gender-based violence incidents.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is saddened by the gender-based violence incident concerning one of its female news employees based in the Free State.

“The SABC wishes to express outrage and condemns the incident with the contempt it deserves. The corporation views the horrendous incident as one of the enormous threats to life, family stability, social progress, women advancement and productivity in the workplace. The SABC wishes the concerned employee a speedy recovery and will provide all the necessary support,” it said in the statement.

Makhele says if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspect, they should call CrimeStop on 08600-10111.

[email protected]

The Sunday Independent