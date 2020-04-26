Coronavirus in SA: A Q&A with Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku

Johannesburg - Until this week, Gauteng was the national epicentre of the Covid-19 disease with just over 30% of the people who have tested positive coming from the province. At the centre of the battle against the spread the virus is Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, who has portrayed a calm demeanour amid the storm. Masuku has conceded that physical distancing does not work in most densely populated communities such as in many townships and informal settlements. But he advocated the use of cloth masks in public places. Roland Mpofu (RM) did a Q & A with Masuku (BM): RM: Do you believe the province and the country was adequately prepared for Covid-19?

BM: I think the issue is not about preventing the spread, but about slowing down the rate of transmissions and the rate of the spread because the nature of the viral pandemic is not about preventing people from getting infected.

So we won’t be able to put across a strategy that will stop the infection, but we can put across a strategy to slow down the infections and the transmission. In terms of that, we have done pretty well.

RM: Where exactly is Gauteng’s epicentre of Covid-19 and how many people are infected?

BM: We have been talking about a triangle that starts from OR Tambo (airport) up to some areas of Centurion and then goes to Diepsloot, towards Sandton, and then down to Bedfordview and back to OR Tambo. In that triangle you have a bit of Ekurhuleni, a bit of Tshwane and a bit of Joburg.

In Joburg, we are looking at Sandton, Wynberg and Alexandra.

In Ekurhuleni we are looking at areas around Bedfordview, and in Tshwane, at midstream (Centurion). These are middle class people who are highly mobile and it is the nature and the characteristic of the disease to spread in predominantly urban areas.

Last night (Thursday) in Joburg, we were at 799 (positive cases) which is the area with a highest number of infected people in the province.

* As at Saturday night, Gauteng has a total of 1304 confirmed coronavirus cases just behind the Western Cape which has 1514.

RM: Are all Gauteng hospitals, public and private, equipped to admit Covid-19 patients?

BM: From early March we admitted 268 people and 202 of them have since recovered and were discharged from our facilities. Currently, we have 64 individuals who are in hospital, 21 in public hospitals and 43 in private hospitals. In ICU, we have one patient in public and four in private hospitals.

Currently, we have a few patients and have transferred all of them to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital so that we can create one centre that manages them. When Charlotte Maxeke reaches full capacity we will move patients to other spaces.

RM: Has the lockdown really been effective?

BM: The lockdown has worked very well because it has reduced the rate of transmission. By closing our borders it made a whole lot of difference because we were able to close off the whole imported infections.

RM: There have been reports of shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) which puts health-care workers at risk. How bad is the situation?

BM: We have demonstrated to all and sundry, including the courts, that we have been putting enough effort into procuring PPE. We have been able to make sure that at least our healthcare workers are protected and we have said, even to the minister, that no health-care worker must be forced to work without PPE.

The only challenge we have is the anxiety that makes people use PPE inappropriately. You can find a person who works in casualty wanting to have a PPE that is similar to the one used in ICU, which is not supposed to be the case. We have been doing a lot of work to educate people about which PPE should be used where.

RM: How many tests have been conducted in Gauteng thus far?

BM: We have tested 10233 and screened close to 1 million people. We know the number might look very little but we are hoping to do higher in the next coming two weeks.

RM: People in townships and informal areas struggle to observe social distancing and there are fears that the virus would spread quicker in these densely populated communities. Is there a specific strategy to contain the infection rates in these communities?

BM: The strategy is to encourage the usage of cloth masks and, where possible, physical distancing. But we have realised that some of the measures that were put in place are not working in areas like Alexandra and Diesploot where people don’t even have a yard, and only have one big room for 10 people to live in.

There are measures that have been spoken about by Human Settlements to decongest some of these areas.

RM: Health-care workers have been met with suspicion in these communities and even accused of spreading the virus. How has your department prepared these communities for the screening and testing?

BM: So far, I have not seen any resistance. We work with communities to make sure that the screening and testing programme is actually acceptable and appreciated by the public. Actually, a lot of people have been excited to just be able to see if they can be screened and tested.

RM: Why are the numbers of recovered patients not deducted from the number of people who have tested positive?

BM: It’s a statistical thing. You cannot say people who have recovered have not been infected.

You record each and every infection as such even after they have recovered, but it doesn’t mean that they are still infected.

The only thing maybe we should be doing better is to explain that those who have recovered are no longer active cases, and that active cases are the difference you get when you subtract those who have recovered.

RM: What are the key lessons learnt from Covid-19 as the MEC of health and as a department?

BM: The main issue for me is the main streaming of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In terms of working in partnership and in collaboration with all other departments, we are dealing with a public health pandemic and we have appreciated the role of public transport, the role of water and sanitation department and effects of poverty.

All these are things we need to mainstream in our work as the health department.

The Sunday Independent