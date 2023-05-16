Corporate SA gets behind Special Olympics athletes on their road to Berlin

SPECIAL Olympics South Africa (SOSA) officially launched the “Adopt an Athlete” campaign in January this year to help to raise funds to get the 2023 SOSA National Team to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany. The “Adopt an Athlete” campaign was created by SOSA in 2016 to help raise funds for international participation for their athletes.

Fortunately, as in previous years a number of corporations and individuals have already stepped up to “Adopt an Athlete” and support the team in various ways. These include Rossimoda (via Sole Agents) providing bespoke Team branded tracksuits. African Bank adopted five athletes. SOSA Chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa adopted two athletes. Stabus adopted two athletes. The Booth Group Foundation adopted two athletes and Duma Collective adopted one athlete. With less than five weeks to go before the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games kick-off, SOSA is relying on additional financial support to help get the National Team to the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.