Corporate SA gets behind Special Olympics athletes on their road to Berlin

SPECIAL Olympics South Africa (SOSA) officially launched the “Adopt an Athlete” campaign in January this year to help to raise funds to get the 2023 SOSA National Team to the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.
The “Adopt an Athlete” campaign was created by SOSA in 2016 to help raise funds for international participation for their athletes.
Fortunately, as in previous years a number of corporations and individuals have already stepped up to “Adopt an Athlete” and support the team in various ways.
These include Rossimoda (via Sole Agents) providing bespoke Team branded tracksuits. African Bank adopted five athletes. SOSA Chairperson Dr Mathews Phosa adopted two athletes. Stabus adopted two athletes. The Booth Group Foundation adopted two athletes and Duma Collective adopted one athlete.
With less than five weeks to go before the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games kick-off, SOSA is relying on additional financial support to help get the National Team to the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games.
“We have successfully implemented our ‘Adopt an Athlete’ campaign for the last two World Games and the support form corporates and individuals has helped us to ensure that our National Teams are able to compete and represent SA with pride on a global stage,” said SOSA CEO, Ancilla Smith.
“It is an ongoing struggle to get the recognition and funding that our athletes deserve and we are incredibly grateful to the corporates and individuals that stepped up so far to support the 2023 Special Olympics National Team.
“Our athletes will be competing against 7 000 athletes from over 180 countries and we know that they will do us proud. With a medal tally of 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze from our last World Games we know that our athletes can, and will, succeed when given the opportunity,” she said.