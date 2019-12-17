Could Eskom debt could trigger another downgrade for SA?









Jan Oberholzer the Chief Operating Officer at Eskom has been the face of Eskom during the period that the country was facing Stage 6 loadshedding. Photo: Bloomberg Eskom's more than R400 billion debt may prompt rating agencies to consider a further sovereign downgrade of the country. The worse-than-tepid economic growth, which statistician-general Risenga Maluleke announced recently had declined by 0.6% in the third quarter (July-September) of 2019, South Africa hangs on by the tip of its nails at the edge of a downgrade cliff, until the budget speech next year. A possible downgrade by Moody’s, the only one of the three major ratings agencies, which include Fitch Ratings and S&P Global, to keep South Africa (SA) at investment grade, albeit with a change from a stable to a negative outlook, is an imminence government can ill afford to dismiss offhand. “Acute financial stress for state-owned enterprises (SOEs), in particular Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom, B2 negative), continues to require sizeable ongoing support from the government. The development of a credible fiscal strategy to contain the rise in debt, including in the 2020 budget process and statement, will be crucial to sustain the rating at its current level,” said Moody’s in its rating report of SA, following an October 31, 2019 rating committee meeting to discuss the rating of the government of SA. The Moody’s rating report cited the Eskom debt as “a key drain on fiscal resources”.

“The negative outlook signals in part Moody's rising concern that the government will not find the political capital to implement the range of measures it intends, and that its plans will be largely ineffective in lifting growth,” said Moody’s in the rating report.

In his latest Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) delivered in October, finance minister Tito Mboweni committed treasury to finance Eskom to the tune of R230 billion.

The minister warned: “We cannot continue to throw money at Eskom.”

“The 2020 budget in particular will be a key indication in Moody's view of whether or not the government is committed to the fiscal consolidation recommended by the MTBPS,” Moody’s said in its rating report.

In this report, the rating agency noted SA’s rating and outlook will likely improve if “long-standing issues related to corruption and the financially weak SOEs sector, and in particular at Eskom” are resolved.

Moody’s indicated that “vested interests” may fetter the Ramaphosa administration’s undertaking to rein in the Eskom debt and reboot the economy.

Economist Duma Gqubule said Eskom is likely to have an impact on SA’s credit rating.

“It’s Eskom that will have an impact on the rating,” said Gqubule.

Some reports have cited the Eskom debt burden at R250 billion, which Gqubule finds puzzling.

“I don’t know why people are saying it’s R450 billion when it’s actually R441 billion.”

Gqubule said the rating agencies would keep pensive watch upon Eskom. He said the government was expected to “lift R250 billion off Eskom’s debt onto the government’s balance sheet” because Eskom “can’t afford to pay the interest payments.”

He said R250 billion is “roughly 5% of GDP”.

He said the deficit will not immediately hit citizens’ wallets, “But eventually it will get to our wallets.”

Gqubule said the size of the Eskom debt did not imply knocking on the door of either the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank, because “about 90% of the debt is local”.

Gqubule said the appointment of the new Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter was “very underwhelming”.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), the apex representative organisation of organised business in SA, expressed its support for de Ruyter in a statement released on November 19, 2019.

“He (de Ruyter) can count on the support of BUSA as he seeks to undo years of mismanagement and corruption,” said BUSA in a statement.

Political analyst Dr. Ralph Mathekga warned that the Eskom debt may cause Moody’s to downgrade SA to junk status, because the “incestuous cesspool of businesspeople who are not involved in business activity” who depend on patronage earnings funnelled via the utility, will scupper any endeavour to aright the wrongs at Eskom.

“Rating agencies are going to be very tough,” said Mathekga.

“The next big marker is the budget next year. Moody’s is looking at what we are going to be doing at Eskom,” said Mathekga.

Last week, the power utility escalated load-shedding to stage 6.

“We regret and sincerely apologise that Stage 4 loadshedding moved to Stage 6 loadshedding from 18:00 to 23:00, as a result of a shortage of capacity caused by a number of unexpected events.”

The statement said the “unexpected events” were: “The power supply to the incline conveyors feeding coal to the silos at Medupi power station failed causing coal-feeding issues resulting in a loss of a number of units, at Kriel (power station in Mpumalanga) there was flooding at both the Kriel mine and the power station leading to no coal deliveries via the conveyor belt, Camden (power station in Mpumalanga) experienced abnormally high rain at approximately 250mm over the past week leading to flooding impacting the boiler and turbine hall and other critical infrastructure that is connected to coal supply and handling inside the station.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said government had taken far-reaching decisions to ensure the sustainable security of energy supply.

Earlier in the year in October, the opposition Democratic Alliance-controlled Western Cape provincial government released a statement in which it claimed that stage 2 load shedding apparently cost the province’s economy R150 million per day.

