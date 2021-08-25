Damning findings against Laerskool Theresapark principal and management team

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has released a damning report indicating that the Laerskool Theresapark principal “discriminated against black teachers and viewed them as less educated than their white colleagues, and that she essentially lacked adequate management skills to lead ethically”. Panyaza Lesufi presented a report on which confirmed parents’ allegations of racism, maladministration and financial mismanagement against staff members and some members of the previous and current School Governing Body (SGB) on Tuesday evening.

This report comes as a result of a video that went viral in May, showing the parents of Laerskool TheresaPark angrily throwing the school principal off her chair and injuring her. The incident led to the appointment of independent investigative bodies to probe all allegations levelled against school management. The findings of this investigation were then presented to parents through a virtual meeting. Gauteng Education Acting Chief Director of Risk and Compliance William Makgabo confirmed that the findings contained evidence of corrupt financial conduct by a number of staff members and some SGB members.

The report revealed that the school allegedly had two bank accounts and procurement deals were closely linked to certain staff. In addition, some SGB members were found to be in conflict of interest by procuring from service providers who were linked to either themselves or their family members. With issues pertaining to racism, the report clearly indicated that the principal allegedly discriminated against black teachers and viewed them as less educated than their white colleagues, and that she essentially lacked adequate management skills to lead ethically. In addition, the report also revealed that white educators were racist against black children and refused to teach them. Some educators were also reported to be missing payments on their children’s fees at the school.

The recommendation was that the department must pursue litigation and criminal cases against those implicated in illegal procurement processes, including family members and close friends of staff and SGB members. To address issues of discrimination and related misconduct, a transformation strategy was also recommended to deal with racism within the school’s staff and also redirect the SGB’s focus towards their core responsibilities at the school. After the report was presented, Lesufi acknowledged each finding and promised parents that further decisive action will follow beyond the investigations and recommendations.