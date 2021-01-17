Death of Loxion Kulca co-founder grips the hearts of many South Africans

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The death of Mzwandile ‘Wandi’ Nzimande, 44, a local designer and co-founder of popular streetwear and lifestyle brand Loxion Kulca, has gripped the hearts of many South Africans. He died this past Wednesday, from the deadly Covid-19 virus that has claimed more than 35 000 lives in South Africa to date. This week alone, South Africa recorded extremely high numbers of deaths due to the virus, with an alltime high of 806 deaths on Wednesday and 712 on Thursday. Nzimande’s death was confirmed by Kaya FM that Wednesday evening, where he was also a resident DJ known as DJ 1D. The celebrated multi-talented star leaves his wife Hlapho and three daughters Senzi, Zandi and Zwelethu. He is described as a family man who left a mark on whomever he interacted with, says a friend of 24 years, Ayanda Itsweng.

The two met during their Wits days, where Wandi was studying towards his marketing qualification and the two became close, leading to her becoming close to Wandi’s wife.

“To me he became family and his wife is one of my best friends. “Wandi was a larger than life.” When it comes to business, he is described as a visionary and a go-getter who was never fixated on failure.

“He was one of those guys who believed anything can be achieved and because of his personality, he could speak to anybody.

“That is why with the beginning of Loxion Kulca, it grew so fast because – for instance – he could speak to a famous Oskido to wear and promote his brand and I guess they couldn’t say no. But come to think of it, he never took no for an answer and that got a lot of people intrigued, especially because it is a local brand,” she said.

Loxion Kulca grew during a time when he lived in Yeoville, in the 1990s, when it was known as the capital of music and a cultural hub of the time.

“Knowing how close Wandi was to his family, I really don’t know how they will move forward from this, especially if you have someone who was a glue of the family, including the extended family.

“I don’t know how they will adjust to this big and sudden change, except to take it one day at a time,” she said.

Adding to this tribute, another close friend elected by the family, Sophie Masipa uses the words authentic and genuine in his love for people.

Their friendship was also forged during their university days where Masipa was fortunate enough to do her final year marketing assignment on Loxion Kulca.

“Wandi was a beast in business even though he thought that he didn’t have a business template.

“But I think the business template might be a young entrepreneur who doesn’t know most of the business principles. But one thing he knew was his brand, he knew ikasi and used that basic knowledge around him to build the brand,” said Masipa.

The brand rerouted to the community and its culture, according to Masipa and it is that business principle that led to the masses falling in love with the brand.

Nzimande dies as Loxion Kulca celebrates 22 years in business.

Sunday Independent