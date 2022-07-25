Desperate residents resort to ‘Eskom fixers’ for their electricity problems

Johannesburg - Eskom’s failure to fix broken infrastructure such as damaged transformers and mini subs has given space for “fixers” that allegedly help connect businesses and residents onto the Eskom grid by charging exorbitant fees. It is alleged that some members of the syndicate include Eskom employees, but when asked for comment, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha didn't respond to questions sent to him.

A number of desperate residents who have parted with hundreds of rands to try and have their electricity restored, said that their troubles began when they experienced routine blackouts in their areas. They then reported the matter to Eskom and were provided with reference numbers. According to the residents, Eskom failed to pitch up to fix their problems, prompting them to turn to the fixers who allegedly told them that they work for Eskom. The residents, whose names are known to Sunday Independent, were reluctant to have their names published, saying they were afraid that police and Eskom would investigate them for tampering with the utility’s infrastructure.

An Orlando East, Soweto resident, said their transformer box trips after every load shedding session and were forced to turn to the fixers for help because Eskom failed to address the problem. "This happens (tripping) whenever there is load shedding. We have called Eskom, but they don't pitch up. So we call these people working for Eskom to come and restore the lights for us," she said, adding that the technicians would demand between R1 000 and R1 500, depending on the number of houses affected. "Each house would contribute either R20, R30, or R40. I think this is their side job. And we don't have a choice because it is winter and we need to prepare kids for school. Eskom is not attending to this problem. We have been calling them, and we were provided with reference numbers, but they don't pitch up," she claimed.

A spaza shop owner complained that the tripping of electricity problem leaves 14 houses in his streets with no power. "We know of this man who knows how to fix these boxes, and we call him because Eskom takes days to attend to our problems. Sometimes he would demand R10 or R20 per house. My business demands electricity every day. And if electricity could be off for more than two days, then it is a disaster. The food would be spoiled," said the 38-year-old. Another resident in the area said they have been without power since March this year after the transformer burnt. The 35-year-old said this prompted the community to request a 'connector,' who allegedly works for the power utility, to help them. She said they complained to Eskom, but nothing was done.

"It (power) was restored on July 9. About 82 houses were affected, and we had contributed R610 each. We felt the problem has been with us for too long. Even the kids wrote their exams without electricity," she said. In Sebokeng, Zone 24, a resident said their transformer exploded recently and Eskom didn’t respond. She said they had to call a technician who allegedly worked for Eskom and he told them to buy a new transformer. "He told us that each house will have to contribute R500. But I am not sure how many have contributed yet. But we are going to contribute because we want the lights on. We have been without electricity for more than six months now," she complained.

Another resident of Sebokeng, Zone 13, where the community has been without electricity since last June 2021, said the transformer box conked out the lights in the area. The 33-year-old said when they complained to the power utility, Eskom saw that the wiring in the transformer had been tampered with, and they refused to fix the box. "We asked him (the 'connector') to fix it, and he demanded R800. Each house had to contribute R30 to meet his demand. After failing to fix it, we called Eskom, and they told us they could not help because someone was busy trying to fix it. We still don't have electricity, even today," she said.