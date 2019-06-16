Johannesburg - THE results of a survey by the international medical humanitarian organisation, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has renewed hope that it is possible to reach the UNAIDS targets of 90-90-90 - described as among the best news to come out of this year’s South African Aids Conference. In a South African first, the MSF’s community-based HIV/TB project in Eshowe, KZN achieved the UNAIDS targets of 90-90-90. The area has one of the highest HIV rates in the country, with one in four people living with HIV.

The results of a 2018 survey of over 3 000 people indicate that 90% of people living with HIV in the area know their status, 94% are on antiretroviral treatment and 95% had a suppressed viral load.

These encouraging results - presented at this year’s 19th South African Aids Conference that took place in Durban this week - were met with jubilation by delegates. UNAIDS has set the deadline of 2020 to achieve the target.

Ellie Ford Kamara, project co-ordinator in Eshowe, credited the amazing results to a collective effort of MSF working with local civil society, patient groups and traditional leaders, among others.

As experts, they did not impose the programme on the community, but rather worked alongside the community to get the buy-in.

“When we began in 2011 in uMlalazi Municipality in the King Cetshwayo District, we engaged heavily with the local community. This, I think, is one of the magic keys to this success,” said Kamara.

The start of the project was rocky, but over time the community began to warm up and embraced it, Kamara revealed.

“We extensively engaged the community, the leaders and traditional health practitioners through imbizos and also organised community advisory boards.

“We employed a lot of community health workers - at one stage, by the end of 2015, we had 86 community health agents who were going door-to-door providing HIV counselling and testing and health promotions,” she said.

Kamara said these successful results indicated the importance of solid partnerships, and when those were in place, possibilities were endless.

“This has been a collective effort, we haven’t done this in isolation, we have been working very closely with the Department of Health.

“This success is not that of MSF, but of the department and the patients,” she said.

Some of the key findings of the survey include the 14% increase in the overall HIV status awareness, while those initiated on antiretroviral therapy treatment increased by 24% between 2013 and 2018.

The survey also found that the proportion of people living with HIV who were virally suppressed increased from 56% in 2013 to 84% in 2018.

The Sunday Independent