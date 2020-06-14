‘Don’t blame everyone for the actions of irresponsible drinkers’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Some residents have pleaded with the government not to reinstate the ban on alcohol sales, saying they should not be blamed for the misdemeanours of a few irresponsible drinkers. Authorities should rather address the root causes of drinking problems, they said, than unfairly blame crimes such as rape and murders on alcohol. They made the plea this week amid a raging debate about whether the National Coronavirus Command Council should reinstate the ban. It followed a spike in trauma cases, accidents and crimes such as rape and murder since the ban on alcohol sale was lifted on June 1 under national lockdown regulations alert level 3. For Analise Segwale, 28, a regular drinker from Sandton, there is no need to reinstate the ban because liquor has nothing to do with her behaviour.

“As someone who consumes alcohol on average twice, at most, three times a week, I don’t see the need,” she said, pointing out that there is no need for the government to overreach, thus encouraging a nanny state.

“Perhaps I speak from a place of knowing I can control my own consumption habits, and drinking alcohol does not affect my behaviour.”

“You can’t take something away from people just because you want to control their behaviour or the outcomes of their behaviour. The problem runs deeper. Address why people over-consume. Those are the issues that are being missed. And by banning alcohol, you’re putting a plaster on a wound that should be stitched.”

Not everyone supports the lifting of the ban on alcohol sale though.

Ndivhuwo Magwede, from Protea Glen in Soweto, believes that the unbanning of alcohol was just an economic move which did not consider the country’s social ills. South Africa was also not ready, he says.

“People are too dependent on alcohol. I do drink occasionally and although I was excited about the lift on that restriction, I would be happier with the ban being reinstated so the country deals with more important things first,” said Magwede.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s office, the nationwide increase in murders since the start of level 3 last week sits at around 25.2% compared to the same period last year.

This indicates that 96 more murders were recorded between June1-7, with an increase in domestic violence incidents, said spokesperson Lirandzu Themba. She cited alcohol as the number one contributing factor.

At least 40 deaths were recorded on Monday in Gauteng, and another 51 the following day, with 69 deaths recorded - the highest in one week following the lifting of the ban.

Africa’s biggest health-care facility, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, treated a total of 310 accident and violent cases, allegedly. Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Tshwane, treated 204 trauma, rape and accidents cases in just seven days.

In the Western Cape, the country’s coronavirus epicentre, a 50% surge in hospital admission was recorded post the unbanning of alcohol.

According to Bianca Capazorio, spokesperson for premier Alan Winde, alcohol and violent crimes are linked.

“Under level 3, people are also able to move around more freely, creating more opportunity for people to commit crime, and more people driving on roads which also plays a part in the increases we are seeing,” she said.

The Eastern Cape has also borne the brunt, with murder and rape cases increasing to 94 and 77, respectively, in just a week of lifting the ban.

This prompted premier Oscar Mabuyane to call for the reinstatement of the alcohol sale ban, saying reckless consumption had pushed the health-care system to the brink ahead of the expected Covid-19 peak period in August.

Sunday Independent